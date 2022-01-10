Michael Gove claims that if the NHS copes with the Omicron surge, Plan B Covid restrictions will be lifted in just WEEKS.

If the NHS copes with the Omicron surge, Michael Gove says Plan B Covid restrictions will be lifted in just WEEKS.

Michael Gove said today that if the NHS survives the next few weeks, “progressive lifting of restrictions” will be possible.

The top Cabinet Minister stoked hopes that the contentious Plan B measures would be scrapped by the end of the month.

Hospitals appear to be handling Omicron patients better than expected, despite evidence that the variant is much milder than previously thought.

The positive results have prompted calls for Boris Johnson to scrap remaining Covid restrictions such as mandatory masks and working from home.

Mr Gove, the Levelling Up Secretary, admitted this morning that once the NHS is free of the virus, the country should begin learning to live with it.

“At the moment, our first responsibility must be to support the NHS,” he told the BBC.

But… if we make it through – and right now, I’m hoping and praying that we do – there will be better times ahead.

“And I believe that one of the things we must address is how we live with this particular coronavirus.”

“As a result of the science, we can expect a gradual loosening of restrictions.”

But I believe that the sooner the better for all of us.”

Plan B restrictions, which include vaccine passports, will be reviewed before their deadline of January 26.

Conservative MPs – 100 of whom protested the measures last month – are calling for a Freedom Day 2.0, in which all restrictions are lifted for good.

“It feels like we’re close to winning the war,” one backbencher told The Sun after Mr Gove’s remarks this morning.

“The PM deserves a lot of credit for not giving in to pressure for more restrictions over the past month,” they continued, “but ultimately, it’s this big watershed moment that will give businesses and communities long-term certainty and confidence.”

Ministers are also being pressed to reduce the Covid isolation time from seven to five days in order to assist industries facing staffing shortages.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi was the first Cabinet minister to publicly support the move yesterday.

Experts are becoming increasingly optimistic that Omicron has passed its peak and will not overwhelm hospitals to the point of failure.

Chris Hopson, the chief executive of NHS Providers, believes the “front line” is now safe.