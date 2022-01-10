Michael Gove says the Covid self-isolation time is “under review” and should be cut to 5 days if scientists agree it is safe.

Michael Gove announced today that BRITS who catch Covid may only have to self-isolate for five days in the future.

If scientists say it’s “safe,” the quarantine period “should” be shortened, according to the senior Cabinet minister.

And he insisted that the PM is keeping England’s current system “under review,” saying that the country is now “getting ready to live with” the virus.

Omicron is milder than other strains, according to a slew of studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Health officials have repeatedly stated that Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and provide the best chance of surviving the pandemic.

Self-isolation in the United States has already been reduced to five days, prompting calls for the United Kingdom to follow suit.

“We always keep these things under review,” Mr Gove said in response to a question about a possible rule change today.

“We’ve already cut the time spent in self-isolation from ten to seven days.

We should reduce it even more if it’s safe to do so.

“The most important thing is to make sure we’re in a position to protect the NHS and other government services.”

“You have to strike a balance between wanting to ensure that people on the front lines are doing their jobs but also not putting themselves in a position where they are spreading infection and putting more people out of work.”

Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland each established their own rules for self-isolation.

Vaccinated people in the UK are currently required to stay in quarantine for up to ten days if they contract the virus.

Those who pass two negative lateral flow tests on days 6 and 7 after a positive swab can get out of isolation sooner.

Millions of Britons have been forced into self-isolation as a result of the Omicron variant’s escalating cases, which have resulted in widespread absences from work.

Because so many people are out of work, public services, including the NHS, are currently experiencing staff shortages.

Rishi Sunak is said to have privately supported reducing self-isolation to five days in order to help resolve the crisis.

Nadhim Zahawi, the education secretary, was the first senior minister to publicly suggest a change is in the works yesterday.

According to a government source, 60% of Boris Johnson’s cabinet supports the move.

Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the trade secretary, and Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary, are among them.

There are “better times…,” Mr Gove said.

