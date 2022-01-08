Mike Pompeo lost weight in what way?

Mike Pompeo’s weight loss was achieved in a number of ways.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been going to the gym and avoiding junk food since leaving the White House, according to him.

He lost 90 pounds in six months after making the healthy change.

For Pompeo, losing weight has been a “lifetime struggle,” which became even more difficult after he was elected to Congress in 2010.

He began his weight-loss journey in June 2021, when he stepped on the scale and realized he was approaching 300 pounds, according to the New York Post.

“I started exercising, not every day, but nearly every day,” Pompeo said at the time, “and the weight just started to come off.”

Pompeo claimed that he lost weight without resorting to fad diets, expensive personal training, or strenuous gym routines.

Pompeo told The Washington Post, “I tried to get down there five, six times a week and stay for a half-hour or so.”

“And it had nothing to do with science.”

There was no trainer and no dietitian on hand.

“I was the only one.”

Working in the government, particularly in a senior position such as secretary of state, Pompeo said, entailed long workdays and travel days fuelled by a lot of food.

“Ask anyone on my team; they all knew exactly what I was going to order from room service: a cheeseburger.”

“I returned to my room and resumed my work while eating my cheeseburger.”

That was my life’s pattern.

“When you work and eat, you just keep working and eating,” Pompeo explained.

Pompeo is an American politician, diplomat, businessman, and lawyer who served as the 70th Secretary of State from 2018 to 2021 and as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) from 2017 to 2018.

Pompeo served in the US Army and is a former officer.

He was a member of the United States House of Representatives from 2011 to 2017, representing Kansas’s 4th congressional district.

From Kansas, he was a member of the Republican National Committee.

Pompeo also belongs to the Tea Party movement of the Republican Party.

Pompeo was named Secretary of State in March 2018, succeeding Rex Tillerson, who had been fired.

Pompeo was confirmed by the Senate on April 26, 2018, by a vote of 57–42, and sworn in on the same day, making him the first Italian American to hold the position of Secretary of State in the United States.

