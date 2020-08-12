Mike Tindall announces Princess Anne’s 70th birthday bash is postponed on The One Show – Latest News

Rugby legend Mike, 41, who is married to Anne’s daughter, Zara, said that it was a shame the family were unable to celebrate her “70 amazing years” in true royal style.

Princess Anne, 69, who is the only daughter of The Queen and Prince Phillip, is due to celebrate her birthday on Saturday but the Royal Family have had to reorganise their plans.

Mike Tindall has spoken about the upcoming secret celebrations to mark Princess Anne’s 70th birthday later this week.

“We did have plans. It would have been up in Scotland, but obviously with Covid and obviously Aberdeen is being locked down a bit,” he said.

During a rare appearance on The One Show, the royal gave fans a glimpse into the upcoming celebrations.

The dad-of-two went on to say: “It’s a shame. I am sure we will do something to celebrate her 70 amazing years.

He added: “I think everything has been scaled back a little bit.”

Princess Anne is known to be one of the busiest working royals, often participating in over 700 engagements per year.

“She is just an incredible woman in terms of how much work she can get through in the year.”

While hinting that the family have rearranged their plans in order to surprise Anne, he joked: “We will be doing something, as yet I don’t know whether she knows, so my lips are sealed.”

Zara, who is 18th in line to the throne, recently gave a rare interview with her brother, Peter Phillips, about growing up around The Princess Royal and her decision to not issue her children with royal titles like their cousins.

Alex Jones, host of The One Show asked whether Mike’s daughters, Mia, six, and Lena, two, still received money in the post from their famous grannies.

“We haven’t quite changed my mum and dad yet, but no, I would like to say it doesn’t arrive in the post from the Queen,” he revealed.

“No, my mum and dad still do though. They still send it and they ring you 25 times to check that it has arrived in the post. Just transfer it.