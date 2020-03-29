Millions of asthma patients should cut down on socialising for weeks to avoid serious coronavirus

Millions of asthma patients and any Britons who get the flu jab on the NHS should cut down on socialising to avoid serious illness caused by the coronavirus, a top doctor has warned.

The NHS deems adults with long term conditions, including respiratory diseases, necessary to receive a free flu jab every winter.

Jonathan Van-Tam, Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England, said the advice to social distance for those high risk groups was ‘very strong’.

It follows the Governments advice that those who are at increased risk of severe illness from coronavirus should be particularly stringent in following social distancing measures announced yesterday.

Britons demanded more clarity about who exactly fall into that bracket, considering health conditions are so common today.

Asthma sufferers are more likely to get seriously ill if they get COVID-19. But they are not more likely to catch the bug than anyone else.

Speaking from Westminster, Professor Van-Tam said that social restrictions apply particularly to all those who would be given the flu jab, other than children.

Asked specifically about asthma sufferers, he told BBC Breakfast: ‘I don’t want to go into enormous detail into every single risk group but we are saying it is the people who are offered flu vaccines, other than children, who fit into that risk category, people for whom the advice is very strong about social distancing.’

Asthma affects more than five million people in the UK, according to Asthma UK. Some 200,000 have a severe form of the condition.

The leading charity said it was aware of increased concern among sufferers about what exactly this would mean for them.

The condition causes the airways – the small tubes that carry air in and out of the lungs – to narrow, making it harder to breathe.

Coronavirus is a respiratory illness, and so can exacerbate the symptoms of asthma. It could lead to a life-threatening asthma attack.

After a fever and persistent cough, COVID-19 can cause shortness of breath and chest in the pain, and in rare cases, pneumonia.

High-risk groups also include people with other chronic long term respiratory diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), emphysema or bronchitis.

According to a study in China, around six per cent of COVID-19 patients who also had a chronic respiratory illnesses died.

The research, by the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention on 72,314 COVID-19 patients, also found 10 per cent of patients with heart disease did not survive.

Government guidance says that daily life disruption is expected to last for a long period of time, and that those with chronic conditions should be ‘shielded’ from social contact for around three months.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled the new COVID-19 prevention advice yesterday, saying: ‘In a few days time, by this coming weekend it will be necessary to go further and to ensure that those with the most serious health conditions are largely shielded from social contact for around 12 weeks.

‘Again, the reason for doing this in the next few days rather than earlier or later is that this is going to be very disruptive for people who have such conditions.’

But No 10 were pressed for more details on who the most ‘vulnerable’ people really are.

Baffled Britons took to social media with one Twitter user saying: ‘What are these underlying health issues? Most adults I know have some sort of underlying health issue… very vague all this’.

A massive 43 per cent of adults in England – around 18million people – are living with long-term health conditions, according to an NHS survey.

Five per cent of those people have asthma, according to NHS England’s Health Survey for England.

According to Asthma UK, anyone with severe asthma that is hard to treat will be contacted from March 23 for advice.

The Government is also being urged to reveal exactly what health problems the UK’s 53 coronavirus fatalities had before they died.

There are currently almost 2,000 cases recorded in the UK. However, it is likely this figure is far higher in reality.

The ‘period of shielding’ has been implemented at a time where there will be maximum protection, coinciding with the peak of the disease.