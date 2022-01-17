Millions of Britons are drinking at ‘dangerous’ levels at home, prompting an urgent booze warning – are you one of them?

Thousands of Britons are consuming ‘dangerous’ levels of alcohol at home, prompting an urgent booze warning – are you one of them?

MILLIONS of Britons are consuming “dangerous” amounts of alcohol at home, with the consumption of alcohol at home being blamed for the spread of the pandemic.

According to new data released by the Government’s Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, millions of people in England are consuming harmful wines, beers, and spirits.

According to data, eight million adults in England are drinking at risky levels, compared to five million in October 2019.

Professor Julia Sinclair, chair of the Royal College of Psychiatrists’ addictions faculty, said drinking at home during the pandemic had become a problem.

She claims that drinking at home “can go on for hours,” and that people don’t keep track of their intake.

Many people have not yet realized they have a problem and are causing themselves “silent harm,” according to her.

“You kind of realize, ‘Oh, that bottle of wine has gone, where did that go?'” she continued.

Prof Sinclair believes that drinking during lockdowns has pushed people “over the edge” into alcoholism, from which they will struggle to recover.

There has been a significant increase in the number of people drinking at high-risk levels.

The alcohol use disorders identification test (audit) that professionals use defines “increasing or higher risk drinking.”

According to official data, in the three months leading up to the end of October 2021, 18.1% of adults in England, or eight million people, drank at a higher or higher risk.

In February 2020, 12.4% (six million) of the population participated, compared to 11.9 percent (five million) in October 2019.

In October, a quarter of adult men (25.2%) (approximately 5.5 million people) were drinking in a harmful way, compared to 17.8% (approximately four million people) in February 2020.

In October, 10.1 percent of women (around 2.3 million) were unemployed, and in February 2020, 7.3 percent of women (around 1.6 million) were unemployed.

Prof Sinclair told the PA news agency that while some people had developed new habits as a result of the pandemic, others were still dealing with uncertainty and anxiety.

“Sometimes with alcohol, we forget that there is a huge amount of trauma behind it all for some people, but for others, it’s just habitual use of an addictive product,” she said.

Some habits have become ingrained.

“We do it because we don’t know what else to do, and it’s become a habit.”

