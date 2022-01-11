Millions of Britons are too embarrassed to seek medical help for symptoms that could indicate life-threatening diseases.

Millions of Britons are too ashamed to seek medical help for symptoms that could indicate deadly diseases.

MILLIONS of adults are too embarrassed to go to the doctor if they are experiencing symptoms of potentially fatal diseases such as bloody urine or excessive flatulence.

More than a quarter of self-conscious adults said they avoided seeing a doctor because they were afraid their personal problem would be too embarrassing to share.

According to the study, 12% of men and women have put off seeing a doctor for two years or more to avoid dealing with a health issue that makes them uncomfortable.

However, the study of 2,255 people found that nearly half of adults tried to self-diagnose during lockdown by scouring non-NHS sites and using ‘Dr Google’ to figure out what was wrong.

Almost a third of respondents said they tried to get a face-to-face GP appointment but couldn’t because of Covid restrictions, according to the Essity-commissioned Check for Change survey.

“Searching for symptoms online seems to have become normalised among UK adults during the coronavirus lockdowns,” a spokesperson for the hygiene and health firm said.

“However, no one should ever rely on a social media or ‘Dr Google’ prognosis.”

“If you’re concerned, see a real-life doctor or healthcare professional.

It’s critical that we get past the shame and stigma that surrounds our intimate health.”

2,000 people aged 18 to 55 from England, Scotland, and Wales, as well as 255 people in the same age range from the north and south of Ireland, were polled.

Despite the fact that many of the “bathroom-related” health issues are warning signs of cancer and other agonizing illnesses, large swaths of those polled insisted they would never schedule a doctor’s appointment.

Incontinence, smelly vaginal discharge, and bloody urine or stools – all of which are known to be bowel cancer red flags – were among the most embarrassing issues mentioned.

Excessive flatulence, which can indicate painful Coeliac disease and irritable or inflamed bowels, would deter 34% of sufferers from visiting their doctor.

Another 15% said they’d wait at least two weeks before going to the doctor to find a solution because of the increased gas.

While 10% would wait more than a fortnight to see a doctor if they experienced changes in vaginal discharge, 14% would not have it checked at all.

More than four out of ten people said they had never visited their GP to discuss bladder or bowel issues because they were bleeding between periods or after sex.

Even though nearly a third claimed they “assumed the worst” about a change, nearly a quarter preferred searching Google for symptoms rather than consulting a doctor…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.