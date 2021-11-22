Millions of Britons can now book their booster shots starting TODAY.

Millions of Britons can now book their booster shot starting TODAY.

From today, millions of Britons will be able to schedule their booster shots.

People aged 40 to 49 can now book a slot six months after their second dose through an online booking service.

Teenagers aged 16-17 can now schedule a second vaccine shot to ensure that they are fully protected against Covid.

Everyone who is eligible for extra doses has been encouraged to come forward, as this will ensure that they are fully protected by Christmas Day.

“Getting your Covid-19 booster vaccine is the best way to keep yourself and your loved ones safe this winter and will help reduce the pressure on the NHS,” said Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid.

“While the government continues to monitor a wide range of data to ensure the country’s security, we have seen an unfortunate increase in cases in parts of Europe.”

“Getting the vaccine is the most important thing we can do to prevent a similar rise in this country – so please get your vaccines as soon as possible so we can keep the virus at bay.”

The UK Health Security Agency released new data last week from the first real-world study on the effectiveness of booster vaccines, demonstrating the importance of the booster shot.

Top-up jabs boost protection against symptomatic Covid in adults over 50 by over 90%, according to the study.

It also revealed that two weeks after receiving a booster dose, adults aged 50 and up had 93.1 percent protection against symptomatic infection with OxfordAstraZeneca and 94.0 percent with Pfizer.

This means that anyone who received their booster vaccine by the 11th of December will have excellent protection against Covid-19 by Christmas Day.

Following an increase in cases and the reintroduction of lockdown restrictions in Europe, those who are eligible for a booster should take advantage of the offer as soon as possible to protect themselves and their families while also helping to relieve pressure on the NHS.

Those who are eligible for a booster shot can schedule an appointment five months after their second dose to be vaccinated when they reach the six-month mark.

In addition to using the booking site, people can call 119 to make an appointment or get vaccinated at hundreds of walk-in sites across the country six months after their second dose.

Those who qualify can use the NHS online walk-in finder to find the nearest location.

In the United Kingdom, a total of 14 million people have already received their booster vaccines, ensuring vital protection ahead of the winter season.

Vaccination…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]