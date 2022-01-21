Millions of clinically extremely vulnerable people are being advised to follow instructions after Plan B expires, according to Covid.

Millions of clinically extremely vulnerable people are being advised to follow guidance after Plan B expires, according to Covid.

I can reveal that the 3.7 million people in England classified as clinically extremely vulnerable are still advised to follow Covid guidance issued before Christmas during the Omicron wave.

Even after Plan B restrictions have ended, millions of clinically extremely vulnerable (CEV) people are still being advised to follow Covid guidance, including working from home and social distancing, i has learned.

As the UK returns to Plan A, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday that work-from-home orders will be phased out with immediate effect and that other restrictions such as face masks will be phased out in England starting next week.

However, there was no mention of advice for the clinically extremely vulnerable, who were told to “shield” during the first lockdown in March 2020 and have had to live on the edge ever since.

“England will fully return to Plan A on Thursday 27 January thanks to the success of the booster programme,” the government website said on Wednesday, adding that “people will no longer be required to work from home.”

There is also no mention of clinically vulnerable people on the website, nor is there any suggestion that certain groups should continue to follow Covid guidelines.

Lord Kamall, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary for the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), informed Baroness Brinton, a Liberal Democrat peer who is clinically extremely vulnerable, that Covid guidance for high-risk groups remains in place.

When pressed on the matter on Tuesday, Lord Kamall told Baroness Brinton he was unsure and would get back to her.

“Thank you for raising the important point of ensuring people who continue to be at higher risk from Covid-19 receive the right advice and interventions,” Lord Kamall’s office wrote in a letter to the Lib Dem peer yesterday, which I saw.

Please accept my apologies for not getting back to you sooner.

“On December 24, the government released new guidance for people whose immune systems put them at risk of serious illness from.

