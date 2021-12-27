Mince pies’ strangely carnivorous past

Mince pies have a strangely carnivorous past.

Let’s just say that these holiday delights haven’t always been vegetarian…

Whether you enjoy the buttery pastry and lightly spiced filling or despise the large amount of dried fruit, mince pies are a holiday staple.

It’s probably difficult to recall a time when you weren’t offered one to celebrate the start of the holiday season.

However, they’ve come a long way since they were first mentioned during the Tudor era.

The “mincemeat” filling may appear to be a misnomer – after all, it’s just a mixture of dried fruit and spices, right? But it’s actually a nod to its carnivorous origins.

“They were, as the name implies, made largely of minced meat, usually mutton or beef, plus suet, dried fruit, and spices – very much a rich person’s dish,” says Annie Gray, food historian and author of At Christmas We Feast: Festive Food Through The Ages.

These original Christmas treats, like much of Christmas food in the 16th century and today, were all about excess.

“The first mince pies (also known as shred pies) were large, meant to be shared,” Gray explains.

Gray admits that the first versions would have tasted “surprisingly similar” despite the addition of meat.

“They have deep, fruity flavors and spicy notes in common,” she says, “but they’re much richer and more complex.”

Because sugar was not readily available during the Tudor period, dried fruit (and occasionally honey) were used to provide sweetness.

Because of this, as well as the addition of meat to the filling, early versions were likely less sweet than modern versions.

According to Gray, mince pies without actual meat became commonplace in the late 1800s, and they’re now a vegetarian-friendly Christmas staple – depending on whether your recipe calls for suet or not.

They’re not quite a global dessert – according to Gray, “they have a very British taste to them that can take some getting used to: some people never do.”

Plus, there’s a big difference between a fantastic pie with flaky pastry and a flavorful filling and a disaster (“Let’s face it, bad mince pies are horrible,” says the historian).

There’s a lot to love about a well-made mince pie, as Gray points out: “We only eat them for a few weeks a year, so we don’t.”

