Monday Blues: The 6 Depression Symptoms You Must Never Ignore

Monday Blues: The 6 Depressive Symptoms You Should Never Ignore

WHEN was the last time you checked in with a friend you thought had become withdrawn, or a family member who seemed off?

Even if you see someone you care about on a daily basis, recognizing when they are struggling can be difficult.

However, on Blue Monday (January 17), we’re all encouraged to sit down with a cup of tea and have a good chat with someone to see how they’re really doing.

Because not everyone feels comfortable sharing what they’re going through, understanding the signs and symptoms of depression can be crucial when it comes to showing up and supporting a loved one.

Here are six telltale signs that someone is having difficulty…

When it comes to depression, a loved one’s constant low mood is likely the first symptom you’ll notice.

They may appear withdrawn, quiet, and persistently sad, as well as less affectionate and communicative than usual.

If your loved one is having trouble coping with certain aspects of daily life, it may be a sign that they require mental health assistance.

Going to work, doing laundry, and eating dinner (let alone making it) can all feel more difficult, if not impossible, for people who are depressed.

They may even begin to speak and move more slowly, feeling weighed down by fatigue and lacking motivation to do anything, even things they enjoy.

According to the NHS, “not getting any enjoyment out of life” is a key symptom of depression, and a loss or lack of interest in things that someone normally enjoys and looks forward to can be a real red flag.

Although Covid has significantly hampered all of our social lives, if your friend or loved one is opting out of activities that they used to be the first to organize, such as drinks at the pub or walks in the park, or if they appear to have dropped hobbies or friends, they may be experiencing mental health issues.

Have you been yelled at or noticed that your loved one is more moody or irritable than usual?

Instead of snapping back or walking away (as you might want to), if this behavior is out of character for your friend or family member, it could be a sign they aren’t feeling well and need someone to talk to – you or a professional.

As a result of the pandemic, we’ve all had to adjust to new routines.

Routines have gone out the window for a lot of us due to home working, home schooling, lockdowns, and self-isolation, but for…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.