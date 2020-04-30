More cancer deaths than expected

London. According to researchers, around 20 percent more newly diagnosed cancer patients could die in the UK in the next twelve months than during this period. The scientists come to this estimate because of the sharp decline in activities in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

Analysis of data from major cancer centers in the UK showed that the number of urgent referrals by general practitioners for cancer was down 76 percent. The number of chemotherapy appointments shrank by 60 percent compared to the pre-pandemic level.

Combating pandemics has unintended consequences

According to the analysis, around 31,000 people with newly diagnosed cancer died within a year of Covid-19. As a result of the decline in diagnostics and treatment, there could now be a good 6,000 more, the study with the participation of University College London (UCL) and the research center for treatment data for cancer patients, DATA-CAN, published on Wednesday. If all people currently living with cancer are included, the number of additional deaths could increase to around 18,000.

The results showed the “significant potential for unintended consequences” of the response to the Covid-19 pandemic, said the study’s lead author, Alvina Lai of the UCL Institute of Health Informatics, said. Measures to contain the virus could have a negative impact on patients with cancer and other diseases. It is crucial that these patients be recognized as a risk group and treated accordingly, Lai said.

RND / dpa