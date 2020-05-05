More proof the lockdown is working! Britons with coronavirus symptoms plummets 71% in fortnight

The number of people with coronavirus symptoms has plummeted by more than two thirds in a fortnight, providing more evidence Britain’s lockdown is working.

King’s College London researchers, who created the COVID Symptom Tracker app, say the number of people reporting symptoms had fallen 71 per cent in two weeks.

Latest analysis from the app estimates that there are now around 582,640 symptomatic coronavirus patients in the UK, down from 2million on April 1.

The finding is in line with official figures which show the daily increase in infections is plateauing.

Deaths, however, are expected to continue to rise because of the time it takes for a patient to fall seriously ill and their death to be recorded.

Experts said the latest analysis ‘strongly supports the benefits of lockdown’ amid pressure for social restrictions to be eased.

Dominic Raab is set to confirm formally that lockdown will stay in place until at least mid-May – despite fears it is wreaking havoc on the economy.

The COVID Symptom Tracker app works by members of the public filling out forms which describe their health and ask about possible coronavirus symptoms.

Healthy people, those who think they might have COVID-19, and those who have been officially diagnosed are all encouraged to take part in it.

The predictions were based on 871,458 participants who logged symptoms consistently for seven days.

One of the app’s developers, Professor Tim Spector, said it was ‘very reassuring’ to see that the number of symptomatic cases falling.

But he cautioned: ‘With deaths still high, this is definitely not the time for complacency.

‘With the Government today announcing that it is extending the lockdown by three weeks, we urge the UK government to make sure it is using all the information it has to hand to prevent avoidable errors when the lift down does happen.

‘What the data tell us is that there is still a large number of infectious people in the UK with mild symptoms, so to quickly lift the lockdown would not be appropriate.’

It comes as Britain officially diagnosed more than 100,000 people with the virus – making it only the sixth country in the world to do so.

But the rising number of cases remains stable, with just 4,618 positive tests in 24 hours.

Daily infections have plateued in the 4,000 to 5,000 region for the past five days since new diagnoses hit their peak on April 11, when 8,719 people tested positive.

Today’s 861 deaths is the highest in five days, since Saturday last week, but the rise was not unexpected.

England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, said in yesterday’s Government briefing that he expected a spike today as reports filter through from the long bank holiday weekend.

A greater number of victims does not mean more people are dying every day – one of the deaths in today’s stats happened on March 9 and took five weeks to be announced. Just 212 of England’s 740 happened over Easter weekend.

Professor Keith Neal, Emeritus Professor in the epidemiology of infectious diseases at the University of Nottingham, said: ‘A fall in these symptoms strongly supports the benefits of lockdown as this will interfere with the transmission of all respiratory pathogens as there are less person-to-person contacts.

‘The tool is useful as it is simple to use and data is produced in a timely manner and the accuracy should improve with the warmer weather as other respiratory viruses decline in the warmer weather.’

With all signs indicating the UK’s lockdown has been a success, there has been mounting pressure on the Government to ease restrictions to save the economy.

But Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab – standing in for the Prime Minister who is still recovering from coronavirus – is set to confirm formally that lockdown will stay in place until at least mid-May after the Cobra meeting this afternoon.

And Health Secretary Matt Hancock flatly dismissed calls for the government to flesh out how the restrictions will finally be eased, despite mounting fears that they are wreaking havoc on the economy.

Mr Hancock said the ‘clarity of messaging’ had a ‘direct impact on how many people obey’ social distancing rules.

In a round of broadcast interviews, Mr Hancock insisted it was ‘too early’ for an exit strategy.

Mr Hancock said he did not want to ‘waste’ the efforts of the public by lifting the lockdown measures prematurely, because coronavirus would ‘run rampant once again’.

‘I’m not going to pre-judge the formal decision that is going to be taken, however, I think everybody can see that we’ve been clear that we think that it is too early to make a change,’ the Health Secretary told BBC Breakfast.

‘And whilst we have seen a flattening of the number of cases, and thankfully a flattening of the number of deaths, that hasn’t started to come down yet, and as far as I’m concerned is still far too high.’

Mr Hancock added: ‘I understand those who are calling for an end to the lockdown or some kind of exit strategy to start now, but I think it’s just too early for that.’

Asked about comments from health minister Nadine Dorries urging people to stop asking about an exit plan, Mr Hancock told Good Morning Britain that it is ‘far too early’ for things to return to normal.

‘What Nadine is saying is that this talk about an exit strategy, with the idea that we go immediately back to exactly how things were before, it is far too early for that,’ he said.

‘We are seeing that peak, but it’s still far too high. And so it is too early to be making changes.’

In bruising clashes with Nick Robinson on BBC Radio 4”s Today programme, Mr Hancock angrily told the interviewer to stop interrupting.

‘The communications are part of the policy. That is why we will not be distracted in to confusing that messaging. The scientists can say what they like, the commentators can say what they like,’ he swiped.

Mr Hancock defended the government’s handling of testing, despite it already having missed a target of carrying out 25,000 tests a day by mid-April. Levels have been hovering around 14,000.