More than 1.4 million people in the UK contracted Covid in a single week, setting a new record for the virus.

According to new data, the number of people infected with Covid-19 in the UK has reached an all-time high, with an estimated 1.4 million people infected in less than a week.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the figures for the week ending December 16 show the highest number since comparable figures began in autumn 2020.

In the week to 16 December, around one in 45 people in private households in England had Covid-19, up from one in 60 the week before, according to the ONS.

Meanwhile, in Wales, about one in 55 people had Covid last week, which was unchanged from the previous week and well below the recent record high of one in 40.

In Northern Ireland, one in every 50 people was infected, which is the same as the previous week.

The number of cases in Northern Ireland was also slightly lower than the previous high of one in 40 in mid-August.

Last week, about one in 70 people in Scotland became infected with the virus, up from one in 80 the week before and well below September’s peak of one in 45.

The figures were released after the UK recorded 106,122 cases yesterday, the highest number of daily cases ever recorded in the country and roughly 13,000 more than the previous high of 93,045 cases on December 17th.

Ministers will not meet this week to discuss the possibility of tighter Covid-19 rules being implemented in England after Christmas, it was announced today.

More restrictions are in place in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

According to three new studies on Omicron from the United Kingdom and South Africa, the variant is milder than the Delta variant.

Professor Andrew Hayward, a world-renowned infectious disease expert, said the findings meant “we can reasonably say, amongst mainly young adults who normally have mild disease anyway, that the severity is reduced compared to Delta.”

The number of people testing positive for the virus has increased in every region of England except the North East, South West, and West Midlands, according to the ONS.

