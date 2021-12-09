Morrisons is bringing back its £7 breakfast with 15 items.

A number of other popular items have been reintroduced to the menu.

This week, a number of popular customer favorites, including The Ultimate Breakfast, are returning to the Morrisons Café menu.

For £6.95, you can get a 15-piece fry up that includes three large sausages, two bacon rashers, a fried egg, two flat mushrooms, a griddled tomato half, two black pudding slices, two hash browns, Heinz beans, and a half-slice of fried bread.

Mini Fish and Chips, Bangers and Mash, Sausage, Egg, Chips, and Heinz Beans are among the other winter warmers making a comeback.

All of the smaller café classics are £4.50 and available throughout the day.

Popular demand has brought back the Prawn Mayonnaise Sandwich.

Customers can now add a portion of chips to their sandwich orders, as well as salads, pies, and pizzas, for an additional £1.

Takeaway Afternoon Tea, including the festive option, is also reduced from £12 to £10 this week.

It includes a variety of sandwiches, cakes, and mince pies served with clotted cream from the United Kingdom and Yorkshire Tea.

For £3, you can get a coffee and cake, or add a muffin to your drink order for £1.

Furthermore, when an adult meal costs over £4.50, children can eat for free all day, every day.

The Christmas menu is currently available, and includes a variety of breakfast and lunch options, including a £5 Christmas Turkey Lunch with all the fixings.

“This week, we’re bringing back by popular demand some of the items from our menu that customers have told us they’ve been missing, particularly our 15-piece Ultimate Breakfast as well as a selection of smaller dishes,” Ali Lyons, Morrisons Head of Café, said.

We’ve also made it simple to add extras to your orders, such as a side of chips with a main course or a cake or muffin with a hot beverage.”