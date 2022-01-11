Morrisons’ new plant-based range allows you to try being a vegan for just £1.

Morrisons’ new plant-based range lets you try being vegan for £1.

Over 50 vegan options are available, including No Duck Pancakes and Beefless Wellington.

This month, thousands of people are joining the green train to participate in Veganuary, which promotes plant-based eating.

Morrisons is one of the supermarkets leading the charge for the green revolution.

Morrisons has launched a new vegan range in response to customer feedback and to further its goal of making plant-based foods more accessible to everyone.

There are over 50 vegan products available, including sandwiches, delectable appetizers, fresh and tasty ready meals, and decadent desserts.

After a listening exercise revealed shoppers’ desires to make implementing a vegan diet easier, Morrisons’ own chefs developed the extensive range.

The new vegan line is ideal for those who want to eat a plant-based diet, reduce their meat consumption, or simply learn more about the vegan lifestyle.

Morrisons’ vegan range has a low price point – the cheapest item is under £1 – so aspiring vegans can try vegan food without breaking the bank.

Plant Revolution Caramelised Onion and Arancini Bites, Plant Revolution No Duck Pancakes, Plant Revolution Firecracker Udon Cauliflower, Plant Revolution Beefless Wellington, and Plant Revolution No Chicken Shawarma Flatbread are just a few of the products available.

Ricky Gervais, Ellie Goulding, Benedict Cumberbatch, Gemma Atkinson, and Lewis Hamilton are among the celebrities who eat a vegan or vegetarian diet.

More than one in ten people now eats a vegan or vegetarian diet, according to the Food Standards Agency.

More than 2 million people have signed up to participate in Veganuary since it began more than eight years ago.

Around a third of the 582,000 people who signed up for the campaign last year were still eating a completely vegan diet six months later.

More than half had cut their meat consumption in half and were eating fewer animal products than the year before.

“We want our customers to enjoy eating well, no matter what diet they choose to follow,” said Emily Bell, Morrisons’ Plant Revolution Brand Manager.

“Our new Plant Revolution range delivers the bold and exciting flavors we know part-time plant eaters, fully fledged flexitarians, and the purely plant-based are looking for, and we’re excited to hear what people think of it.”

