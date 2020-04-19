Mother suffering from coronavirus dies during labour at London hospital – but medics save her child

A mother who was infected with coronavirus has died while going through labour, it has emerged.

The victim died at the Whittington Hospital, in Archway, North London, following the delivery of the child, who has survived.

It is not known if the woman had any underlying health issues, and an investigation into her death has been launched by the coroner.

Hospital staff were said to be completely shocked and ‘in tears’ following the death.

A source told The Sun: ‘Amid all the trauma being seen across maxed-out hospital wards by our NHS heroes, this tragedy has totally poleaxed staff.

‘There is a huge sense of disbelief at the unfairness of this devastating death.

‘Senior hospital workers were in tears. The only consolation is that the baby survived the mum’s death.

The woman’s family have been left ‘devastated’ by her passing. Her baby is believed to be doing ok, and is not thought to have tested positive for the bug.

Whittington Health NHS Trust said: ‘This case has been referred to the coroner to determine the cause of death.’

The saddening news comes after a newborn baby in England became the world’s youngest patient to test positive for coronavirus.

The child’s mother was rushed to hospital in March with suspected pneumonia but her positive result was only known after the birth.

The pair are being treated at separate hospitals as the mother’s condition is understood to be worse than the baby’s.

The newborn is being treated at North Middlesex Hospital where they were born, while the mother was moved to a specialist infections hospital.

After doctors learned of the mother’s positive result, the baby was tested very soon after its arrival, according to The Sun.

Doctors are trying to establish how the newborn contracted the virus, either through the womb or during birth.

A source said: ‘Staff in contact with both patients have been advised to self-isolate.

‘Health officials are urgently trying to find out the circumstances behind their infections.’