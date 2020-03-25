Mother’s touching act of kindness to elderly shoppers

A Good Samaritan’s act of compassion to elderly shoppers has touched hearts as coronavirus-induced fear continues to bring out the worst in some Australians.

A Melbourne shopper on Wednesday shared the story of a kind-hearted woman she saw helping strangers during a trip to a supermarket.

‘I witnessed the most beautiful thing at Clyde North Coles today and to this woman (she will know who she is) I think you are an amazing person,’ she wrote on a local Facebook group.

‘About 11.40 today I was doing my little bit of shopping and there was a lovely elderly couple trying to do their shop, people have gone bat s**t crazy and the poor woman was finding it hard to find what little groceries she could.

‘The elderly couple were behind me at the register and we were joking around and talking, I finished being served and walked off.

‘Out of nowhere, a lovely blonde headed woman with a young teenage girl walk up to the cashier serving the elderly couple and handed her money saying she wished to pay for their groceries.

‘The elderly couple were so touched and grateful. It was beautiful to witness.’

The woman applauded the woman’s generous nature, and said she wished she could offer help but is currently financially restricted by personal circumstances.

‘To the beautiful soul who did such a kind gesture, you’re are a beautiful human and you’re daughter should be so proud,’ she wrote.

‘I’d also like to say THANK YOU for restoring my faith in the human race.

‘You are my unsung hero.’

The post has since gone viral, racking up more than 1300 likes and almost 100 comments.

Commentators flocked to praise the woman’s action, with many stating how ‘beautiful’ it is to see kindness during trying times.

‘That’s the kind of story we need to hear,’ one person wrote.

Another comment read: ‘It’s is so refreshing to see all the good people coming out and showing the greedy, selfish people how it’s done.’

‘Something nice to hold on to in these crazy times,’ someone else added.

The kind-hearted woman was later identified as Ebony Maxwell after friends notified her to the post.

‘Oh wow! I cannot believe this! This has made my day,’ she replied.

‘It was honestly the least I could do for them. One of the ladies I paid for today was actually her 80th birthday! So it made me so happy to make her day!’

It comes as dozens of videos have emerged of shoppers brawling over limited supplies in supermarkets across Australia.

On Wednesday, a 63-year-old man was charged after allegedly ramming a trolley into two elderly woman, aged in their 70s, amid panic buying chaos in Lismore.