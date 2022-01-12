MPs and government advisers who resigned as a result of the restrictions were among those who had to resign.

Matt Hancock, the former Health Secretary, and Shaun Bailey, a former candidate for Mayor of London, are among those who have resigned as a result of the Covid scandal.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a number of senior politicians and government advisers have resigned due to violations of coronavirus regulations.

Since it was first reported that a drinks party was held at Downing Street in May 2020 while the country was operating under strict Covid-19 rules, the Prime Minister has been embroiled in the “partygate” saga.

Mr Johnson admitted to attending the party today, but claimed he mistook it for a work event and only stayed for 25 minutes.

During Prime Minister’s Questions, he issued a “heartfelt apology” to the British public, saying he should have ended the party and ordered employees to return to their offices.

Following is a list of politicians and advisors who have resigned as a result of violating Covid-19 rules.

Dr. Catherine Calderwood, Scotland’s chief medical officer, resigned after making two trips to her second home during the first coronavirus lockdown.

Dr. Calderwood’s position was initially defended by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who said she made a mistake.

Dr. Calderwood, however, announced her resignation on April 5, 2020, stating that she did not want her actions to be a “distraction” from the government’s pandemic response.

Professor Neil Ferguson’s research influenced the United Kingdom’s coronavirus lockdown strategy, but he resigned as a Government advisor on May 5, 2020, after admitting to breaking social distancing rules by meeting his lover at his home.

According to The Daily Telegraph, his girlfriend Antonia Staats traveled across London at least twice to visit him on March 30 and April 8.

His actions, according to the epidemiologist who leads a group of scientists at Imperial College London, were a “mistake.”

He stepped down as a member of the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage).

Matt Hancock resigned as Health Secretary on June 26 last year after it was revealed that he had kissed aide Gina Coladangelo in his office, in violation of social distancing guidelines.

Mr Hancock kissed Ms Coladangelo, who was married with children, according to photos and video released by The Sun.

The incident happened on May 6 of that year, before you had any intimate contact with someone from outside your family.

