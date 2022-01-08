Mum, 33, died on Boxing Day, four weeks after being diagnosed with breast cancer after complaining of’side pain.’

Kat Norman, 33, began experiencing side pains on November 22 and was referred to Aandamp;E by her doctor on November 24.

The Southport, Merseyside, mother of three was diagnosed with a clot in her lung as well as stage four metastatic breast cancer.

She underwent numerous tests and hospital visits before passing away in the early hours of Boxing Day.

Kat’s friends have since described the “unimaginable” events leading up to her death, calling her “the best friend anyone could wish for.”

“Whilst most of us parents were busy organising Christmas to be as special as possible for our little ones, Kat was having to prepare herself to inform her family of the shocking news that she had just been told,” one friend, Sean McDerby, wrote on a GoFundMe page set up for Kat’s family.

“Nothing can prepare you for the level of shock you are about to experience….

Unless you are the one dealing with such a situation, this is unimaginable.”

Max, 11, Emily, eight, and Charlotte, four, were Kat’s children.

“On November 22 she complained of a pain in her side but she’d only recently moved house so we said ‘you’ve probably just pulled something,” her best friend of 20 years, Gemma Lilley, told Liverpool Echo.

“We told her to ‘give it a couple of days and see how it goes.'”

“When it didn’t go away, she went to see a doctor on November 24, who referred her to A&E because they suspected a gallbladder problem or a blood clot in her lung.”

Kat was taken to A&E for tests before being sent home and called back for other appointments, according to Gemma.

An ultrasound and an MRI scan were performed on the senior care assistant at a nursing home.

She also saw a kidney specialist to rule out the possibility of kidney stones or a gallbladder problem.

Her kidney doctor suspected that she was suffering from breast cancer, which had spread to her liver.

Kat was then referred to Aintree Hospital as an urgent patient, who wanted to bring her in for a CT scan.

Meanwhile, Gemma reported feeling “an all-mighty pain” around December 12.

Kat went back to her doctor, who referred her to A&E, and she began to feel out of breath.

They discovered she had a blood clot in her lung, which “they could begin treating right away and self-medicate at home.”

Kat, according to Gemma, was…

