Mum shares a clever tip for handling OXO cubes correctly and without making a mess.

Mum shares a clever tip for handling OXO cubes properly and without making a mess.

Her followers were blown away by her neatness.

Home cooks use them to quickly flavor stews, soups, sauces, and gravies.

However, it appears that people have been using OXO cubes incorrectly for years, causing unnecessary crumbs by handling them in an unnecessarily messy manner.

According to The Daily Star and The Express, Gemma Bray, who lives in Sevenoaks, Kent, and goes by the moniker Organised Mum, has shared a method for removing OXO cubes from their foil wrapping that ensures they dissolve easily in recipes without leaving a mess on the counter top or lumps in the food.

“Did you know? This first hit a few years back but I like to bring it back out every now and then (just in case people missed it the first time!)” Gemma wrote on Instagram to her 220,000 followers.

She demonstrated the method by holding a beef OXO cube and carefully unfolding the foil’s sides without ripping it.

She then gently pressed the cube into a powder while it was still inside the packet by pulling on the sides of the square to form a ‘tent’ shape.

The foil sachet should now be filled with ground-up stock if these steps were followed correctly.

Gemma Bray (@the_organised_mum) shared this.

As a finishing touch, Gemma tore the edge of the packet off, demonstrating how the powdered stock can be poured directly into a dish.

The admirers of Gemma were blown away.

“This was a game changer,” said mrsjess_evans, who commented on the post.

“No way, I’m always ripping the damn things open!” said beeyou_with_jess.

And beingmaryquitecontrary said, “That is genius! Thank you for sharing, and how did I not know this at 58 years old?”

Visit InYourArea for more stories from your neighborhood.