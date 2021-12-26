My baby girl was told to be aborted, and then we were on the verge of losing her to Covid – she’s our Christmas miracle.

My baby girl was told to be aborted, and we almost lost her to Covid – she’s our little Christmas miracle.

Ella’s life has hung in the balance for months after she was born with a hole in her heart on Christmas Eve 2019.

She spent both her first two birthdays and her first two Christmases in the hospital, critically ill.

Mum Hayley Staniforth, 36, and dad Lenny Hulme, 33, are spoiling their miracle daughter and making up for lost time now that they are finally home for Christmas this year.

Ella’s story is told by Hayley, a nursery practitioner from Ravenstone in Leicestershire:

After being advised to abort our daughter before she was born, and then being told on numerous occasions to say our final goodbyes to her, it’s no exaggeration to say Ella is our little miracle.

The doctors couldn’t see her spine or heart because of the position she seemed to be in at her 20-week scan in August 2019, and a scan at 26 weeks couldn’t see a valve in her heart.

We were referred to a specialist and told she had a large hole in the bottom of her heart.

My partner Lenny and I were advised to abort her because she would most likely have Down’s syndrome or some other disability if she had a congenital heart defect like hers.

But Lenny and I both knew we couldn’t abandon her right away.

I’ve worked with adults with special needs, so we knew we’d be able to provide her with a loving home no matter what happened.

After a scan in early December, the doctors at Leicester Royal Infirmary said they wanted to induce me a few days early, on December 21.

Nobody knew if she’d survive or what would happen, so the days leading up to my admission to the hospital were terrifying.

Ella was born at 4.29 a.m. on December 24 after a two-and-a-half-day labor – I had been in so much pain for so long, with endless doctors and nurses coming in and out of the room to check on me.

Lenny and my mother, Julie, stood by my side the entire time, hoping we’d make it.

Ella was born a healthy 6 pounds 1 ounces and breathing, but she was so purple and shrivelled that she didn’t look like a baby – but we knew the full picture wouldn’t emerge until she had heart scans.

She was whisked away before any of us could hold her, and she was blue-lighted 12 hours later…

