My baby is the UK’s tiniest – her foot is smaller than my thumb.

A TEN-year-old mother has given birth to the UK’s tiniest baby, with a foot the size of a thumb.

Hannah Stibbles, Ellie Paton’s baby, weighed only 325g (11oz) when she was born prematurely, three and a half months before her due date.

Hannah, Ellie’s 17-year-old sister, was told she had a 20% chance of surviving when she was born.

She was born on December 30th, at the age of 25 weeks, via emergency C-section.

Hannah, on the other hand, is capable of breathing on her own and is gradually gaining strength and weight.

Hannah is “the best thing that has ever happened to us,” Ellie and her partner Brandon Stibbles, 21, said, adding that they can’t wait to bring her home to Newmilns, Ayrshire, Scotland.

At a 22-week scan, the couple was informed that their baby was the size of a 16-week fetus.

Ellie was diagnosed with pre-eclampsia, a type of high blood pressure that can lead to premature birth or cause the baby to grow abnormally in the womb if left untreated.

The baby must be delivered in order to be cured of the condition.

This occurs at full term in most cases, but in severe cases, it may occur earlier.

Ellie described her difficult pregnancy as “scary all the time,” with no date set for a C-section because one could be required at any time.

Ellie spent two days in the hospital before Hannah was born because her blood pressure was too high.

Ellie was sent home the next day, but the next morning, on December 29, she awoke with excruciating stomach and chest pains and was rushed to Crosshouse Hospital at 11 a.m.

Around 7 p.m., she was transported to Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH).

Hannah was born by emergency C-section shortly after 1 a.m. on December 30 and is believed to be the smallest baby to survive in the United Kingdom in the past 19 years.

Aaliyah Hart, who was born in 2003 weighing 12oz (340g) and is now in her early 20s, was the UK’s smallest baby before Hannah.

“The high up doctors were coming into the neonatal unit and saying ‘babies this size just don’t survive,” Brandon, a labourer, said.

“We were told she had a 20% chance of survival, that she might need resuscitation or that she might be stillborn, but she was breathing when she came out, and she’s practically breathing on her own.”

Ellie was given the opportunity to hold Hannah for a brief moment, and Brandon was given the opportunity to change Hannah’s diaper – until she grabbed his finger in a white-knuckle fist.

“We’re really enjoying it,” Brandon said.

It is the most wonderful thing that has ever happened to us.

“Ellie had the privilege of holding her, while I had the privilege of changing her…

