A STUDENT was told by doctors that her bleeding was “hormonal,” but she actually had a fatal condition.

Jaelle Goddard, 24, claimed she had been passing blood clots the size of a fist for three months and that doctors told her she was most likely having a miscarriage.

But Jaelle, who was at the time living in Barbados, sensed something wasn’t quite right.

She eventually went to Aandamp;E, where medics examined her cervix because she was so concerned.

At the age of 23, Jaelle was diagnosed with cervical cancer, which had already spread throughout her body.

In the UK, the disease is diagnosed 3,200 times a year, resulting in 850 deaths.

According to Cancer Research UK, although it is more common in younger women, there are only about 60 cases in women under the age of 25.

Jaelle, who is married, had never had a smear test, a cervical cancer screening tool.

In England, invitations to the NHS are sent to women when they reach the age of 25.

“To people with symptoms, I’d say get them checked out,” Jaelle advised.

“Getting a second opinion is never a waste of time; it could save your life, and if the diagnosis seems dismissive, don’t be afraid to seek one.”

“I believe we could have caught my cancer earlier if my symptoms had been taken more seriously.”

“Pap smears should be available at a younger age because cancer does not wait until you turn 25.”

Cervical cancer is known as the “silent killer” because it often has no or few symptoms early on.

In March 2021, Jaelle recalls vaginal bleeding in between menstrual cycles.

Her first visit to the doctor for the problem was told that it was most likely hormonal and that she should not be concerned.

Cervical cancer is characterized by vaginal bleeding.

An STI, a miscarriage, PCOS, or contraception can all contribute to the problem.

Jaelle’s bleeding became more severe, and she was told she might be having a miscarriage when she went back to the doctor.

After convincing her GP that something was wrong, she was referred for an ultrasound.

The young woman was then diagnosed with fibroids as well as hydrosalpinx, a condition in which the fallopian tube becomes clogged with blood.

Antibiotics were prescribed because doctors suspected she had an infection, but the bleeding continued.

“The bleeding became so bad that I was constantly pouring blood and getting palm-sized blood clots,” Jaelle explained.

“I went to ER because I was terrified at that point.”

“They did blood tests, STD tests, and other things there.”

