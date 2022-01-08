My daughter died of cervical cancer at the age of 27 after a doctor blamed her hormones.

My daughter died of cervical cancer at the age of 27 after the doctor blamed her hormones.

A MOTHER was left heartbroken after her daughter died at the age of 27 from cervical cancer that doctors failed to detect.

Porsche McGregor-Sims’ plethora of symptoms were thought to be caused by hormones after she stopped using contraception, according to a doctor.

The aspiring model had been suffering from an “aggressive” form of cervical cancer for months and had gone undiagnosed.

She had been experiencing abdominal pain and bleeding on a regular basis, two symptoms of the disease, which kills 850 women each year.

The graduate, known to her family as “Pops,” died in April 2020, just one day after being diagnosed with cancer and never receiving treatment.

A specialist doctor admitted fault for not performing an examination sooner and instead blaming her hormones.

Fiona Hawke, Porsche’s mother, paid tribute to her daughter shortly after her death, saying losing her was like “burning out the sun.”

“Porsche always exuded joy and vibrancy – she shone so brightly, and I don’t think we realized how much until we heard she was gone,” she said.

“She was a lovely person who could see the good in everything and everyone, and losing her is like losing the sun.”

“It’s terrifying to think that someone with so much vitality could vanish so quickly.”

Porsche, who was engaged to be married, had her first smear test in 2017 according to the inquest in Portsmouth, Hants.

Despite the fact that the test revealed no cancerous cells, she was told that some were found to be “abnormal,” according to the inquest.

There was no follow-up action.

She began to experience abdominal pain and vaginal bleeding two years later.

Her primary care physician referred her to a consultant in December 2019.

According to national guidelines, the appointment cannot be made sooner than two weeks after the symptoms have subsided.

Furthermore, Porsche was not seen until late January, owing to the Christmas season.

She was then seen at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth by Dr Peter Schlesinger, an agency locum doctor specializing in gynaecology.

Dr. Schlesinger testified at the hearing that her symptoms were “hormonal” in nature because she had stopped taking birth control injections six months before.

Fiona also suggested that doctors blamed her symptoms on her IBS.

Porsche had two phone consultations and was prescribed antibiotics after feeling “short of breath” during the first Covid lockdown in March 2020.

She was taken to Westlands Medical Centre in Portchester, near Portsmouth, when the antibiotics failed to work and her symptoms worsened.

Her GP recommended a face-to-face consultation because he suspected she might have…

