My daughter’s elbow had bruises, which turned out to be a life-threatening illness.

A HEARTBROKEN mother has revealed how bruises on her baby daughter turned out to be a life-threatening illness.

Charlotte Shaughnessy, a mother of two, had no idea the tiny bruises on her daughter Isla’s elbow were actually a sign of low platelet levels caused by leukaemia when she noticed them.

Isla, who is ten months old, has already undergone three rounds of chemotherapy and will be treated for the next two years.

Because she was “very clingy, irritable, fatigued, off her food and milk,” the mother assumed her baby was teething at first.

She noticed a few random bruises “in places you wouldn’t expect, like a patch on her elbow area and creeping up her spine” a few days later.

After going to check on Isla before bed one night, Charlotte realized something was wrong.

“As soon as I saw the bruising had worsened, my mother’s instinct kicked in, and I just knew something wasn’t right with our little girl,” she told Wales Online.

“I dialed 111, and they assessed Isla over the phone and advised me to take her to Morriston Hospital right away.”

Within hours, I received the dreaded news that no one could have predicted: ‘We are testing for leukaemia.’

“My entire world crumbled in that split second.”

I recall screams and collapsing to the ground.

How could something like this be happening to our 10-month-old baby girl, who had never been sick before?”

The distraught mother barely managed to break the news to her partner Rich, who was caring for their other child, Cody, 6, at the time.

“I honestly couldn’t believe what I was about to tell him,” she said.

“I couldn’t say anything, so the doctors had to take over the call.”

Following a platelet transfusion, Isla was transferred to Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital in Cardiff.

“On Monday, we received the worst news imaginable, words that will haunt us for the rest of our lives: ‘It’s confirmed your daughter has been diagnosed with infant acute lymphoblastic leukemia,'” her mother continued.

“Is our baby girl going to die?” she remembers asking the doctors repeatedly.

Chemotherapy, surgery, scans, and lumbar puncture needles were inserted between Isla’s spine bones in the months that followed, according to her mother.

After contracting a blood infection, Isla had to spend her first birthday in the hospital.

Despite her hair loss and daily chemotherapy, Charlotte says Isla’s strength is “beyond words.”

“It gives us the courage to face each day.”

“If she can keep smiling, we can too,” she explained.

The countdown to Isla’s arrival has begun…

