My daughter’s headaches were attributed to exam stress by doctors, but she was left fighting for her life.

A MOTHER has described the agony of watching her child’s teen and early adult years be ravaged by disease.

Deborah Hawkins, of Mountain Ash, Wales, has spent the last eight years supporting her 25-year-old daughter Rebekah through debilitating cancer treatments, grueling surgeries, and harrowing three-monthly scans.

Following another relapse, Deborah is hoping to raise enough money to provide her daughter with a special room that is tailored to her needs and eliminates the need for her to enter a care home.

When Rebekah first became ill, she was only 17 years old and studying for her A levels.

When she woke up in the morning, she had headaches and vomiting, and she became “clumsy with her feet,” as her mother Deborah recalls.

The family’s doctor “couldn’t find anything wrong,” but Rebekah was convinced something wasn’t quite right, so she and her family pressed for answers.

They went to the doctor three times in one week, then to the out-of-hours service twice, before being told that Rebekah’s symptoms were most likely caused by the stress of A-level revision.

“Rebekah kept telling us something wasn’t right.

However, all of the doctors assured us that there was nothing wrong with her.

“To be honest, we didn’t know what to believe,” Deborah recalls.

Rebekah “was crying quite a lot in the night and screaming in pain,” as a result of fluid buildup in her brain, they now know.

They went to Aandamp;E at Wales’ Prince Charles hospital, unsure if it was exam stress, and Rebekah’s symptoms were getting worse.

“We were there for several hours and were told she wasn’t seriously ill.

“Take her home,” Deborah recalls.

However, as Rebekah walked, a student doctor noticed she was leaning to the side.

“She spoke with a consultant who agreed to do a scan just to be safe.”

The scan, however, shattered any sense of calm in the family, revealing a tumor in Rebekah’s brain.

Rebekah was flown to Cardiff’s University Hospital for an eight-hour surgery after being diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a type of brain tumor that develops near the cerebellum.

The family’s suspicions were confirmed, but that didn’t make the diagnosis any easier to bear.

We’re still hanging in there and trying to make it work.

Deborah, who collapsed when she learned her daughter had a brain tumor, admits, “I felt a little bit let down at first because nobody took her seriously and she feels like she wasn’t taken seriously enough.”

She recalls, “I didn’t believe it myself.”

