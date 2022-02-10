My entire body erupted in excruciating blisters and welts, but I was shocked to learn that my baby was to blame.

When Fiona Hooker first noticed a small rash on her stomach, she thought it was a nettle sting.

She was 31 weeks pregnant and decided to see her doctor after the itching became worse after a few days.

The rashes left the 32-year-old in excruciating pain, and she had to restrain herself from scratching them.

Fiona, who lives in Basingstoke, Hampshire, said doctors prescribed steroid creams for her rash, but she still had problems.

“They gave me some steroid creams that didn’t really touch it, and it got bigger – my belly was covered in red, itchy plaques,” she explained.

“The third GP I saw said it looked like Pemphigoid Gestationis and referred me to a dermatologist who prescribed the strongest steroid cream available.”

It was as if I had an allergy to my own child.”

Pemphigoid Gestationis is a rare autoimmune pregnancy condition in which her immune system attacks her own skin as a result of a reaction to a gene in her son’s DNA, according to doctors.

Fiona, a hypnobirthing instructor, is now sharing her story in an effort to raise awareness of the condition, which affects about 50,000 women.

She explained that by the time she was 35 weeks pregnant, she couldn’t stand the pain and had to go to Aandamp;E.

“Nothing touched it, and they gave me oral steroids for four days, which really helped it calm down.”

“But it started to get unbearable again two days before I was due to give birth, and 24 hours after I gave birth, it just exploded and turned into blisters.”

“If I scratched it, it felt good and temporarily relieved the itch, but I was obviously removing the blisters and skin, so I was left with raw, excruciatingly painful skin, and the blisters simply reappeared on top of that.”

“Holding my son hurt a lot, so I didn’t get to enjoy the newborn stage.”

In April 2021, the mother of two first noticed symptoms of the disease when she was seven months pregnant.

It usually appears in the middle to late stages of pregnancy, according to the British Association of Dermatologists.

An itchy rash that develops into blisters affects the majority of people.

They warned that it could happen again in subsequent pregnancies, as well as in women who use oral contraceptives.

What symptoms can you expect?

She went to the dermatologist several times over the next two months, and was prescribed stronger creams each time.

Following the birth of her son Barney,…

