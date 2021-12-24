My happy baby boy died after we noticed he had a squint and assumed he needed glasses.

My happy baby boy passed away after we noticed a squint and assumed he needed glasses.

Nick Cannon, a comedian and host of America’s Got Talent, announced the death of his five-month-old son Zen earlier this month, after he was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Amy Hall, 29, and her husband Matt, 34, are all too familiar with this tragic, heartbreaking story, as their son Rory died in January 2020 at the age of seven months.

According to Amy, a fundraiser for The Lullaby Trust, Rory was “the most chilled baby you’ve ever come across.”

“He was so serene, so sure of himself, so bright and cheerful.”

“Everything we wished for in our first child.”

Rory was born in May of this year, and Amy and Matt spent his first few months with him exploring Scotland in a campervan and staying with family in the beautiful Lake District, where they now reside.

Amy says, “We’re so glad we did now.”

“He was one of our closest friends.”

It was as if we were always supposed to have this third family member.”

However, it wasn’t until Rory’s four-month birthday that they noticed his right eye had begun to turn inwards, forcing him to compensate by looking left.

Amy and Matt initially assumed it was just a squint or lazy eye, which many young children have and grow out of, and which can be easily treated.

Their GP, on the other hand, was skeptical and referred Rory to Bristol Eye Hospital just to be sure.

Specialists told Rory that he didn’t have an eye problem and referred him for an emergency MRI.

“That’s when we found out we had a brain tumor,” Amy explains.

It was devastating news for which she and Matt were unprepared.

“It never occurred to me.”

“We thought [a squint]might have an impact on his development; maybe he’d need glasses, but we never expected a brain tumor to be such a life-changing diagnosis.”

“Our world just completely disintegrated,” she says, adding, “You just don’t think it will be you.”

Amy and Matt, both “pragmatic people” who support The Brain Tumour Charity’s HeadSmart campaign to raise parent awareness of brain tumor symptoms in children, met with Rory’s doctors to figure out what could be done.

The tumor had to be removed in the first step, which took 10 hours.

It was “the most excruciating day,” Amy recalls, as she was breastfeeding Rory at the time.

She and Matt, who is now a project manager for Young Lives Against Cancer, were unable to sit or eat, so they just kept walking…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.