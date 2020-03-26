“My health is improving day by day”

Pastor of the Evangelical “Assembly of God” church in Agen, Didier Arnaud was infected with coronavirus, as well as his whole family. Hospitalized, he testified.

Didier Arnaud, 62, is a pastor at the Pentecostal Evangelical Church “Assembly of God” in Agen. Affected by the coronavirus, he is currently hospitalized under surveillance on the 7th floor of the CH Agen-Nérac in the wing dedicated to Covid-19 patients.

His wife was the first affected. They are faithful returning from the week of prayers and fasting in Mulhouse who are likely to have unknowingly spread the virus. They indeed attended a meeting led by the pastor on February 25 at the worship hall on rue Pierre-Paul-de-Riquet in Agen. An assembly of thirty people at this meeting which lasted one hour. Proof that the virus is extremely contagious.

From March 8, the pastor, who did not participate in the Mulhouse rally, began to show symptoms. Just a big tiredness at the start and a fever of 38 ° C degrees at the start, then 39 ° C and up to 42 ° C at the height of evolution, “but it lasted a few seconds and it fell again”, he specifies, confident not to have been afraid at the time. But on the other hand no respiratory syndrome: “Nevertheless when I was admitted to the hospital on the 6th floor in internal medicine, the radios revealed like spots on my lungs”. It was therefore 14 days after the “incriminated” meeting that he began to develop signs.

He and his wife, their three children, all positive

But on Sunday March 15, he feels exhausted. After contacting the center “15” and especially the ARS which took matters into their own hands, events accelerated: “We went to take the test in Bordeaux. My wife first of all the first patient, our three children, those who still live at home, and I. Everyone has been tested positive for Covid-19 “. He alone was hospitalized in Agen after family confinement. He explains that before being taken into hospital, it was rather complicated to self-analyze, to describe a possible pain on a scale of 1 to 10, as recommended by the regulators of the center 15. “Especially since I didn’t show signs of shortness of breath or even respiratory failure. It was the ARS that pushed me to be hospitalized. It’s true that I was a little late, the days are gone … I wanted to play down, to convince myself that everything was fine. I was not coughing. But since I have been in hospital, I have experienced episodes of intense fatigue, even if I feel that my health is improving every day. I still have headaches. My wife had a coughing fit and she had lost the taste. I didn’t, I enjoyed the strawberries served as dessert on my meal tray yesterday. My wife is cured today Today, my children aged 18, 16 and 12 are doing well. They had a fever and I didn’t feel tired. “

Didier Arnaud praises the professionalism of the caregivers of this wing, well equipped in terms of attire and masks. On the episode of the rally in Mulhouse which indirectly induced about twenty cases in the Agen, according to him, on the global figure counted to date it does not dwell too much.

He explains that all of this could have happened in a completely different context, that the participants at the time, were miles away from suspecting what he was going to do next. He just regrets that the cases initially on the Agen [N.D.L.R. Un couple de Saint-Pierre-de-Clairac et trois Agenaises sans lien avec le couple] were not detected earlier. The February 25 meeting subsequently favored “contact” cases.