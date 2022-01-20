My husband’s life was saved when I dialed 999 when he had indigestion.

When my husband had indigestion, I dialed 999, and it saved his life.

A DINNER WITH FRIENDS IN LONDON SEEMS LIKE A PERFECT NIGHT, BUT FOR ONE MAN, IT ENDED IN A TERRIFYING HOSPITAL STAY.

Paul Smith, a banker, was out with an old friend at a steakhouse when he began to experience chest pains and indigestion.

After the meal, the 63-year-old was greeted by his wife Sahika at the train station, which was only five minutes away from their home.

Sahika said she drove to give Paul a ride home, but she knew something was wrong with him and tried to call 999.

Paul, on the other hand, tried twice to stop her from calling an ambulance.

“I ignored him,” she confessed.

I couldn’t let him go.”

Paul has no recollection of what happened on February 12, 2019, but Sahika said she knew it was going to be a long night when she saw her husband crying in pain.

She described him as a 61-year-old man who had been reduced to tears by his pain.

After calling an ambulance, paramedics arrived at their home in minutes and performed a number of procedures, including an electrocardiogram (ECG) to check his heart’s rhythm, but found no problems.

He collapsed as they prepared to get him into the ambulance for further checks at University Hospital Lewisham, and they sprang into action, performing life-saving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), which involves manually applying chest compressions to preserve brain function.

Sahika couldn’t bear watching because she was convinced her partner had died.

“They started performing CPR, so I went to the kitchen,” she explained.

I assumed he was dead and had no idea what to do.

“I was going in and out after 10 minutes because he had turned purple and there was no sign of breathing.”

“The paramedics were fantastic; they were all so calm and professional.”

They were never going to give up on him.

“I was overjoyed when I heard Paul was back.

It was as if a miracle had happened.”

According to the British Heart Foundation, Paul, a father of three, is one of only ten people who survive out-of-hospital cardiac arrests in the UK.

Sahika, who is originally from Turkey, admitted that she had never witnessed a heart attack before, but that she knew what was happening was serious.

“We were so fortunate that the ambulance arrived so quickly,” she said.

“The paramedic who performed CPR said it was her first cardiac arrest and she had just finished her training.”

He was pale and had an odd appearance.

When they tried to wake him up, I could tell it wasn’t going well.

He seemed to be…

