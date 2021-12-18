My little boy began to lose teeth, and now he is suffering from an extremely rare illness.

My little boy began to lose teeth, and now he is battling an extremely rare illness.

A LITTLE BOY began to lose his teeth before doctors informed his shocked mother that he was suffering from an extremely rare illness.

Myles Tucker, 3, is one of only 120 children worldwide who suffer from this disease.

After his family noticed he was missing teeth, he was diagnosed with 4H leukodystrophy.

In Wales, where his family is from, his genetic condition is only the third to be diagnosed.

His mother, Georgia Hughes, said she took her son to the doctor when she noticed a change in his mouth.

“I brought this up with his paediatrician, and she referred us to Alder Hey, and it was there that he was diagnosed with hypodontia – which is part of the leukodystrophy as a whole,” she told North Wales Live.

“Myles is a lovely young man.

He adores pre-school and is unaffected by his medical condition.

“He’s a tenacious individual who always wears a grin on his face.

“A child with leukodystrophy can expect to live for ten years on average.”

As he grows older, he’ll require more professional assistance and support.

“As the disease progresses, we’ll need to watch for things like swallowing problems.”

These are things that haven’t happened yet, but we’ve been told they might.

“I’m hoping that by raising awareness of this condition, we’ll be able to help others understand it and know what to look for.”

Although it is difficult to detect, there are some symptoms that can indicate whether or not a child has the condition.

One is abnormal tooth development or a lack of teeth.

Delay in puberty is another symptom, but it is detected much later in childhood.

It can be detected using MRI scans, which detect hypomyelination (an undeveloped “brain cover”).

After two scans to confirm hypomyelination, Myles’ condition was diagnosed.

An abnormal build-up of substances called sulphatides in nerve cells, particularly in the white matter of the brain, causes the illness.

It replaces myelin, which is required for normal nerve communication.

Because MLD can’t be removed from the body in the normal way, messages to other parts of the body are blocked and don’t work as well.

Georgia has set up a fundraising page in the hopes of aiding in the search for a cure.

“4H syndrome significantly shortens your life span and has devastating consequences,” she wrote.

“Along with wanting to raise as much awareness as possible, I also hope for a cure for all of our children.”