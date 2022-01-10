My little girl was diagnosed with a pulled muscle before doctors discovered cancer in 100 different parts of her body.

Doctors discovered cancer in 100 different parts of my little girl’s body after she had a pulled muscle.

A MUM has spoken out about her ordeal after learning that a pulled muscle in her daughter’s back was actually a rare form of cancer.

Hannah Potter thought her little girl, Flo, had sustained a minor injury after climbing trees and playing.

The six-year-old started complaining about an ache in July, but after a few weeks, she couldn’t get off the couch on her own.

Due to Covid restrictions, doctors were unable to see the youngster face to face, so they diagnosed it as a muscular strain as well.

She went to the hospital because she was concerned, but was told it was a muscular issue and sent home.

After returning to Aandamp;E, medics suspected Flo of having appendicitis, which was later confirmed to be High-Risk Neuroblastoma.

Hannah told Birmingham Live, “She was blue lighted to Leicester and the surgeon said she didn’t think it could be that because the pain had been going on for five weeks.”

“They initially thought it was a clogged bowel, but a young doctor kept bringing us specialists to help us.”

“She was on morphine and had an MRI scan before calling us half an hour later,” says the narrator.

She explained, “They said she had cancer and that it was leukemia.”

She was flown to Nottingham, where she was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma.”

The family had to be informed separately due to Covid’s rules.

Hannah explained, “Her father had already been in to speak with the doctor because we were only allowed to have one parent in at a time.”

“I thought to myself, ‘Oh my God,’ when I saw his face.”

Then I went in, and the lady walked me through everything.”

“She’s going through five different types of chemotherapy,” she continued.

Flo had cancer in more than 100 different locations on her body, including her face bones.”

To receive stem cell treatment, the youngster must reduce her cancer to three areas, but she still has about 12 cancerous areas.

The family is raising funds in the United States for a treatment that could prevent the cancer from returning.

Early signs and symptoms of neuroblastoma, especially in young children, can be difficult to spot because they can be mistaken for other illnesses.

According to NHS Choices, the following are the signs and symptoms of neuroblastoma:

A GoFundMe page has already raised more than £32,000 of the £250,000 needed.

It can cause stomach issues, as well as fever and bone pain.

Neuroblastoma is a cancer that arises from nerve cells left over from fetal development.

The adrenal glands are usually the first to sprout…

