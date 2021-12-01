My little girl’s ‘growing pains’ were a rare sign of cancer, and now her tiny body is riddled with cancerous cells.

My daughter’s ‘growing pains’ were a rare sign of cancer, and now her tiny body is riddled with it.

A COUPLE was devastated to learn that their six-year-old daughter had cancer after experiencing what they thought were just growing pains.

Eden Smith, a four-year-old from Holmfirth, West Yorkshire, had been complaining of achy legs for a few weeks in the spring of this year.

When her health began to deteriorate, doctors decided that taking some scans would be the safest option.

Jen, 46, and Lee, 47, never imagined receiving the devastating news that their daughter was suffering from neuroblastoma, a rare childhood cancer.

“She didn’t just have a little bit of cancer – it was in her tummy (which we later learned was the main tumor), her back, her legs, her chest, the back of her head, and above her eye,” Jen explained.

The family requires £280,000 for life-changing treatment in the United States.

Eden’s nightmare started shortly before her sixth birthday.

“Eden had been complaining of leg pains for a couple of weeks, which we had just chalked up to growing pains,” Jen, a teacher, explained.

“We had a phone consultation with the nurse practitioner, who said the same thing: growing pains.”

“When she returned to school on Monday after the Easter break, she was sent home on the first day because she had leg pain, was drip-white, and shook.”

“Windows in the school were always open due to the need for clean airflow to reduce the risk of Covid, but this was more than just her being cold.”

“So I took her to A&E, where they X-rayed her legs (nothing was broken) and referred us to a paediatric orthopaedic clinic later that week,” says the mother.

Eden was sent home from school the next day, and Lee called the doctor, who prescribed a pain reliever.

Eden saw a paediatric orthopaedic consultant a few days later, who was more concerned about her symptoms.

“He ordered an ‘urgent’ blood test,” Jen explained.

He then sent us to Calderdale, where they took more blood tests and scheduled an MRI for the next morning.”

Given Eden’s sedation, doctors decided to perform CT scans as well.

“I was then told that they don’t usually let two parents in,” Jen explained. “However, I could ask Dad to come visit at 2pm.”

He did, and we were ushered into a room with the doctors, where we were informed of the devastating news.

“Eden, our lovely six-year-old daughter, was diagnosed with cancer.”

Eden’s body was found to be covered in tumors, and her disease was classified as “high risk” due to its aggressiveness.

