My mother could have been saved if doctors had detected her cancer sooner.

If doctors had caught my mother’s cancer earlier, she could have been saved.

SIBLINGS have expressed their sadness at the realization that their mother could have been saved if her cancer had been discovered sooner.

Megan Hill-Clement, from Cardiff, and her brother Stephen lost their mother, Elaine, in 2018.

She’d been seeing her doctor for five years, complaining of back pain that forced her to miss work on occasion.

After years of back and forth, doctors concluded that her gallbladder was to blame and scheduled an MRI for her.

Pancreatic cancer was discovered during this time, and the 61-year-old mother was given only six months to live.

She died five months after being diagnosed, leaving her children heartbroken that she hadn’t been diagnosed sooner.

“We learned after she was diagnosed that her pains were actually symptoms of pancreatic cancer,” Stephen told Wales Online.

She had to have been sick for a long time before being diagnosed with cancer.

“It was difficult and upsetting, but I just tried to get through each day.”

It all happened in a flash, and now it’s all a blur.”

“She was always complaining about her weight, but she was never fat, she was always slim,” Megan continued.

We just assumed she was losing weight and going to Weight Watchers because she was on a strict diet.

“Now that I think about it, the weight loss must have been caused by the cancer, but we didn’t realize it at the time.”

“It came as a complete surprise to us.”

Absolutely heinous.

Before that, we had never heard of pancreatic cancer.

I couldn’t understand how she could appear to be in such good health while suffering from terminal cancer.”

Pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate among common cancers, and early detection is critical.

The Less Survivable Cancers Taskforce, which is supported by Tenovus Cancer Care, wants to draw attention to the six most deadly cancers: lung, liver, brain, oesophageal, pancreatic, and stomach cancers.

“What we’re concerned about are the extremely poor outcomes of these six cancers,” Judi Rhys, chief executive of Tenovus Cancer Care, told the BBC.

“We know that around 4,400 people in Wales will be diagnosed with these cancers each year, and only 16% of those will survive for five years, so it’s a really, really bad outcome.”

Indigestion, abdominal pain, unexplained weight loss, loss of appetite, difficulty swallowing, a persistent cough, unexplained tiredness, headaches, or nausea, according to the taskforce, are red flags for less survivable cancers.

Pancreatic cancer symptoms may be absent or difficult to detect.

Pancreatic cancer can cause a variety of symptoms, such as:

Other signs and symptoms that can affect digestion include: