My son’s port wine stain birthmark grew and infiltrated his brain; I wish people wouldn’t stare and gasp.

My son’s port wine stain birthmark grew and infiltrated his brain – I wish people didn’t stare and gasp.

Louise Stimpson has become accustomed to strangers staring and pointing at her son for the past 11 years.

Isaac, a Peterborough native, was born with a large port wine stain birthmark that covered his entire left side of his face, head, and body.

The tiny blood vessels that cause the coloration have grown into Isaac’s brain, making his birthmark more than just skin deep.

Louise, 37, made the difficult decision in 2020 to have the damaged part of her son’s brain “switched off” during a 10-hour operation in order to stop his life-threatening seizures.

After enduring a lifetime of stares and comments from strangers, she is now speaking up to raise awareness of his condition.

“He’ll always be a little different from other kids, and he’ll certainly always look different,” she explains, “but when your child has been in a coma, you learn to deal with a few stares.”

“Of course, we still get the occasional remark when people notice his distinctive birthmark.

“However, these days I’m proud to explain his medical problems.”

Louise, who is also the mother of Isaac’s eight-year-old brother Theo, had a difficult delivery with her firstborn, and doctors initially mistook the marks on his face for bruising from the delivery.

“As he was passed into my arms, I thought he was the most beautiful thing I’d ever seen,” Louise recalls.

“It hadn’t been the easiest of births; I went into labor six weeks early, and Isaac was born breech, bottom first.”

“The midwife warned me that he was bruised when she placed him on my chest.

“His face and body were bright red on the left side.”

“Nevermind,’ I reasoned, ‘it’ll fade away soon.'”

Isaac was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for neonatal intensive care because he was premature and needed help breathing and feeding.

Doctors took Louise to one side when he was four days old and said he had a port wine stain on the left side of his face, down his left arm and torso, and across both of his legs.

The doctors also said that the extra clumps of tiny blood vessels, known as capillaries, that cause Isaac’s distinctive birthmark could be growing inside his body.

They were referred to the Great Ormond Street Hospital in London for additional testing.

Six weeks later, he was diagnosed with Sturge-Weber Syndrome, a rare condition in which he developed extra capillaries behind his eyes, in his head, and on his spinal cord, resulting in a port wine stain on his brain.

He’d already done…

