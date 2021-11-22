My son’s skin rips at the slightest provocation – he’s a ‘butterfly child.’

My son’s skin tears at the slightest provocation – he’s known as a ‘butterfly child.’

A LITTLE BOY’S SKIN is so thin that it can peel away at the slightest touch, causing his mother great concern.

When Gabrielius Cekaviciene was born, doctors noticed he had lost skin on his leg.

He was admitted to GOSH and later diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder.

Only about 100 children in the UK have recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB), according to his mother, Jolita.

Their skin is so delicate that it falls off like a butterfly wing, earning them the nickname “butterfly children.”

Gabrielius’ parents, including his father, Linas Misurenkovas, 43, needed to be taught how to care for their son’s skin.

Gabrielius’ Dagenham family has to change his bandages three times a day and pop the dozens of painful blisters on his skin.

His parents must also use a needle to pop blisters that have formed, using up to 20 needles per day.

Gabrielius watches TV or plays video games to take his mind off his painful condition.

“The first two years were really difficult because you had to keep an eye on him all the time – even rubbing his eyes could cause painful blistering,” Jolita explains.

“He couldn’t even tell us how much pain he was in or where he was hurting when he was that young.”

“It’s difficult; the only way we can help him is to cause him pain.”

Gabrielius, now nine years old, is well aware that his condition sets him apart from other kids.

“I can’t do a lot of dangerous things,” he explained, “like wearing proper football boots, riding a bike without stabilisers, or eating school lunches because the food is too hard.”

“I couldn’t play on the playground by myself for fear of falling over… I try to be careful, but sometimes I don’t think about it and am only concerned with having fun, and I injure myself by accident.”

There is currently no effective treatment, and the condition worsens over time, with the majority of children requiring the use of a wheelchair by the time they reach adolescence.

Many people diagnosed with RDEB will go on to develop aggressive, life-threatening skin cancer as adults as a result of the cumulative damage to their skin.

The future is a constant source of anxiety for Jolita.

“I’m concerned about Gabrielius’ future – his wounds are growing larger as he grows older,” she said.

“He’s in fifth grade right now, and it won’t be long before he’s in secondary school, and then a teenager.”

However, GOSH researchers have started the world’s largest stem cell clinical trial to help children with EB.

The goal of the research, which is being carried out in collaboration with clinicians at Birmingham’s Children’s Hospital, is to…

