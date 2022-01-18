My sore throat and ‘winter cold’ forced me to fight for my life against a silent killer.

A STUDENT was left fighting for her life after developing sepsis as a result of a “winter cold.”

When Jemma Butler, 20, thought she’d picked up a viral infection from the school where she was doing a placement, she didn’t panic.

She couldn’t get out of bed and was trembling uncontrollably within a week.

Her condition worsened, leaving her violently sick, clammy, and gasping for air, so she returned home to Staffordshire to be cared for by her parents.

“The most intolerable symptom, and one that I will never forget,” Jemma explained, “was the overwhelming feeling that I was going to die.”

Jemma was rushed to the hospital after ambulance paramedics discovered she had sepsis, a life-threatening condition that can kill in hours.

Sepsis is caused by a chain reaction in the body caused by an infection, in Jemma’s case a throat infection.

The immune system becomes overly sensitive to the bug and begins attacking the body, resulting in organ failure.

“Many people have never heard of sepsis, or if they have, they are often confused about what it is and what symptoms to watch out for,” Jemma explained.

“However, sepsis kills 48,000 people in the United Kingdom each year, more than breast, bowel, and prostate cancer combined.”

“It can kill someone in less than 24 hours if it isn’t treated as a medical emergency right away.”

“I consider myself extremely fortunate to be alive.”

When Jemma’s symptoms began in November 2019, she was in the first year of her degree at Durham University, which included a placement in a primary school.

Bugs and viruses were common in Jemma’s school, as they were in many others, so she wasn’t surprised when she began to feel ill.

“I rested in bed, expecting to feel better in a couple of days,” she said.

Her symptoms became “unbearable” after a week, and she became more concerned.

“I couldn’t get out of bed and shower,” she explained.

My body was frail, and I couldn’t stand up without my legs trembling uncontrollably.

“Despite the fact that it was mid-November, I slept with the window wide open to try to control my soaring temperature and profuse sweating.

“I realized something was seriously wrong and sought help.”

Jemma was directed to Aandamp;E after calling 111, where her pulse was racing and her temperature was 41 degrees Celsius.

Jemma’s temperature dropped after two paracetamol, and she was sent home with a week’s worth of antibiotics.

Jemma began to improve, despite her inability to leave her bed.

