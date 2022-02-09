My wife’s ‘backache’ turned out to be deadly cancer, which she passed down to our twins.

My wife’s ‘backache’ turned out to be deadly cancer, which she has now passed down to our twins.

A DAD whose wife died of cancer that began as back pain has discovered that his twins also have the disease.

Following a diagnosis of phaeochromocytoma in 1993, Jonathan Williamson, 70, lost his wife Sue in 2003.

It resulted in a rare tumor of the adrenal glands above the kidneys, and the cancer had spread throughout her body.

When Jonathan discovered Sue’s condition was caused by a defective gene in 2010, he had all four of his children tested.

Katie Kay, a primary school teacher, and Jonathan, a firefighter, were two of his children who stood out.

Jennie and James, both 41, had inherited the gene, and the tumors had already spread throughout their bodies.

Both parents have been advised to wait until their children are ten years old to find out if they carry the gene as well.

Jonathan, of Dundee, Scotland, founded the Phaeo and Para Cancer Charity in 2018 in the hopes of finding a cure, and launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for research.

“My life changed forever in 1993,” he said.

Jennie and James had no idea how drastically their lives had changed.

“However, the ripple effect was felt by our entire family.”

The family has been devastated by this gene and cancer.

“We’ll keep looking for answers – for those we’ve lost, for those who are currently fighting, and for future generations.”

Sue’s adrenal gland was discovered to have a tumor a year after she met Jonathan in 1971.

It was removed, and she went on to live a “normal” life, unaware that her genetic condition was causing more tumors to grow in her body.

In 1993, she began to experience backaches and sought treatment from a specialist.

Phaeochromocytoma was discovered in a biopsy, and tumors had spread throughout her body.

The unpredictability of the condition is common in sudden attacks.

Only one in every ten tumors is cancerous.

According to the NHS, if left untreated, it can lead to serious problems such as irregular heartbeats, heart attacks, strokes, and organ failure.

“Sue was in really good health before this happened,” Jonathan said.

We were living a normal life, she had four young children, she was a busy mother.

“To begin with, it was devastating because she was only given six months to live.”

Sue was given a new lease on life when doctors determined that she was a candidate for radioisotope therapy, which entails injecting a radioactive liquid into specific areas to kill cancerous cells.

Sue would need it twice a year, and it would help her live longer.

As Jonathan explained, the treatment was incredibly effective: “We were…

