Named a way to half reduce mortality from coronavirus

Scientists from Northwestern University (USA, Illinois) found a strong connection between high mortality from the new coronavirus and vitamin D deficiency, RIA Novosti reported.

The analysis of statistics from different hospitals in several continents showed that patients from countries with high mortality from Covid-19 – for example, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom – recorded reduced levels of vitamin D compared with patients from countries less affected by the pandemic.

The correlation of mortality from Covid-19 with vitamin D deficiency remains significant when comparing patients from a wide variety of groups. Researchers suggest that the inflammatory process is accelerating due to the “cytokine storm” – an overreaction of the immune system to an irritant.

A “cytokine storm” can destroy the lungs, as well as provoke acute respiratory syndrome and death in patients. It is a random immune response, rather than damage to the lungs by the virus itself, that is likely to cause death in patients with coronavirus in most cases, “the Medical Xpress portal quotes the scientist.

Researchers note that vitamin D not only strengthens the immune system, but also controls it, preventing it from becoming hyperactive and dangerous to the body.

Our analysis shows that controlling vitamin D levels in patients would reduce coronavirus mortality by about half. This measure is not suitable for the prevention of infection, but could be useful when it is necessary to reduce the risk of complications and prevent death in already infected.

Scientists have suggested that their relationship partially explains why children are less likely to die from Covid-19. They have not yet fully formed the acquired immunity, which in adults provides a “second line of defense” against pathogens, but at the same time it can be dangerous for the body.

The authors of the work also warned that an overdose of vitamin D is fraught with various side effects. Scientists have not yet determined the optimal dosage of the substance to combat Covid-19. So far they have not enough data for this.