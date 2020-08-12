NatWest to slash more than 500 jobs and shut London office in latest coronavirus cutback – Latest News

Around 550 full-time equivalent roles will be lost across the branches and its premier banking arm, the firm announced.

The company said it had already had sufficient applications so it will not need to make any compulsory redundancies.

In a statement, the bank said: “We have to respond to changing customer behaviour and the rising customer demand for digital banking services.

“We have taken the decision to invite applications for voluntary redundancy and will support those colleagues who apply with a comprehensive support package.

“Our ways of working had been evolving, even before the coronavirus pandemic,” it said.

The company also said it is planning to shut down its Regents House office in London, which has enough room for around 2,500 people.

“There will be no compulsory redundancy as a result of this announcement.”

“We have been reviewing our London property strategy to better reflect how we will work in the future.

It added: “As part of these changes, we will be ensuring our buildings will work better for us in the future, creating spaces where colleagues can come together to collaborate and network, once we’re able to do so again.”

“As a result, we will exit Regents House and will reconfigure our London remaining properties at 250 Bishopsgate and 440 Strand.”

“We’re going to be quite careful and thoughtful about how we bring people back into offices and evolve office space. I think what we’ll see is a bit more of a hybrid working model,” she said on a call with reporters when the bank presented its half-year results.

Chief executive Alison Rose hinted at change at the company’s offices a fortnight ago.

“Working from home has been positive for a lot of people… but for others, it’s not been a great experience, and we’re very mindful of the wellbeing and mental health issues of being isolated as well.”