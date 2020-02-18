Navy SEAL-approved: BRAVO SIERRA’s $9.50 hair and body cleanser

The best grooming and wellness products – whether they’re targeted at men, women or both – should be able to withstand the day-to-day trials of modern life.

So what better way to ensure they hit the mark than testing them out on US military members who are living and working in some of the toughest conditions on the planet?

This is the thinking behind BRAVO SIERRA. The wellness company, which was founded in early 2019, has just launched a new fully-biodegradable multi-purpose cleansing bar in partnership with the Navy SEAL Foundation.

Just like all other BRAVO SIERRA products, the $9.50 Hair & Body Solid Cleanser has been designed to meet the demanding grooming and hygienic needs of today’s active military members.

To ensure that they meet these standards, the brand works with a community of 1,000 service members who test the products out in the field, whether they’re serving in Afghanistan, on active duty in Iraq, or at a military base in California.

The all-in-one wash, which BRAVO SIERRA describes as ‘the anti-soap’, contains both Shea butter and oat flour for soft skin and healthy hair.

The company chose to partner with the Navy SEAL Foundation for this product because it is ideal for use outdoors, particularly in wet conditions, as it is 100 per cent biodegradable and won’t pollute oceans, rivers or waterways.

Despite being in bar form rather than a gel, the cleanser works into a rich lather that doesn’t dry out skin or hair, and lasts between 30 and 40 washes.

What makes this cleanser – and all of BRAVO SIERRA’s products – even more unique is that they support the individuals that they are designed for and tested by.

Five per cent of all sales from BRAVO SIERRA products are donated to the Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) program, which offers a complete range of community support and quality of life programs for members of the US Armed Forces, their families, retirees and veterans.

Benjamin Bernet, co-founder and co-CEO of BRAVO SIERRA spoke to DailyMail.com about why the military ethos lies at the heart of everything the company does.

He describes the military as ‘the OG’ of the wellness industry, as nowhere else is the drive for optimized physical, mental and emotional fitness so strong with the same unifying values of respect, service and integrity.

Benjamin explains that the products are designed to support and enhance today’s ultra-active lifestyle and are formulated to satisfy even the most demanding consumers.

But it doesn’t matter whether you’re a Special Operations member, trail runner, gym fanatic, or simply work nine-to-five in an office, the point is that the products work for everyone.

Benjamin explains: ‘The very simple idea is that if these products deliver well for a Navy SEAL, a Green Beret or an army ranger, they will be excellent for you. No matter whether you’re at the gym or going to the office.’

BRAVO SIERRA launched as a ‘military-native performance wellness company’ in 2019 with a range of eight personal care everyday essentials for hair, body and face.

Priced between $5 and $14, all the products are clean, vegan, cruelty-free, and made in the USA from start to finish.

They include a Tactical Shower set of ten antibacterial body wipes for $10.50, an $11.50 face moisturizer, a Powerplant-Based Odor Protection deodorant costing $9.50 and an All Terrain Hygiene 4-in-1 wash and shave gel also for $9.50.

Benjamin emphasizes how important the feedback they receive from the military community out in the field is to the brand.

He says: ‘Wherever they are, in whatever conditions – hot, cold, dry, humid, access to bathrooms, no access to bathrooms, no hot water – through a smartphone they can contact us and give us qualitative and quantitative feedback.’

He uses the example of BRAVO SIERRA’s first shaving foam. Benjamin describes how the first iteration of the foam was sent for testing, and a few men in Afghanistan responded that it didn’t work for their super-sensitive skin, especially when they had to shave every day and without hot water.

So BRAVO SIERRA went back to the lab and started to work on making the foam gentler and more effective for the conditions the men were living in.

The new version of the $8.50 Sharper Shaver shaving foam is sulfate-free, features a foam-to-cream texture to prevent irritations, and is enriched with soothing aloe vera.

The company is also focused on clean and healthy ingredients, and works closely with non-profit Cradle to Cradle, which is dedicated to transforming the safety and sustainability of products.

Benjamin explains that they work with the non-profit to create a holistic approach to ensure that their products are produced responsibly.

From when the brand was first conceived, Benjamin and BRAVO SIERRA’s co-founder Justin Guilbert knew they wanted their company to have a philanthropic angle.

In particular, they felt it was important to give back to the community that helps them so much in their research and development.

Benjamin says: ‘Wherever you are on the political spectrum from very liberal to very conservative… you can disagree with the administration, but you can still [admire]someone who has chosen to serve.’

Alongside the monetary donation of five per cent of sales, BRAVO SIERRA will also make an in-kind donation of the Hair & Body Solid Cleanser to the Navy SEAL Foundation.

BRAVO SIERRA products are available to qualified military patrons at Army, Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy bases worldwide, and to consumers at bravosierra.com and @bravosierra_usa.