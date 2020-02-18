Nearly 800 Britons are tested for the killer coronavirus in a day

Coronavirus fears have gripped the UK with almost 800 Britons tested for the killer infection in the space of a day.

Department of Health figures show more than 2,500 patients have been tested for the SARS-2 virus, which has been confirmed in nine people in the UK.

It comes as the chief executive of the NHS today warned that more people may need to self-isolate to contain the escalating outbreak.

London has been on edge about the virus after the city’s first case was confirmed last night.

It was revealed the woman, who caught the virus in China, took herself to A&E at Lewisham Hospital in an Uber on Sunday.

And a GP surgery in Islington closed today and told patients on its website that it was ‘due to coronavirus’ in a message which was later taken down.

A cleaner wearing protective clothing was pictured inside the Ritchie Street Health Centre, which is near the Angel underground station.

Government sources told MailOnline the closure is not linked to the Lewisham case and was not been ordered by the government – nor was the deep clean.

More than 60,000 cases of the virus have been confirmed across the world, with 99 per cent of them in China. Almost 1,400 patients have died.

Department of Health figures show 2,521 have been tested – up from the 1,758 that had been swabbed for the virus yesterday.

It comes after Public Health England last week announced thousands of patients across the UK would be tested for coronavirus every day.

Precautions were taken up a notch after a third British person – the ‘super-spreader’ Steve Walsh – tested positive on February 6.

Twelve laboratories in the UK now have the capacity to analyse swabs taken from suspected patients, up from just one in the early days of the outbreak.

Many more people in the UK may need to self-isolate in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus, the chief executive of the NHS has said.

Sir Simon Stevens issued the warning as more than 80 people quarantined at Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral were allowed to leave following 14 days in isolation.

The group were the first to be flown out of Wuhan city in China – the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak – by the Foreign Office and back to the UK.

He said: ‘They have set an important example, recognising that over the coming weeks many more of us may need to self-isolate at home for a period to reduce this virus’s spread.’

Matt Raw was the first evacuee from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the centre of the escalating outbreak, to leave Arrowe Park Hospital today.

The 38-year-old, from Knutsford, Cheshire, punched the air and shouted ‘we’re free and the sun’s shining’.

He joked that he would go home to feed his goldfish and would ‘no doubt be going out for a pint a little bit later’.

Buses full of excited Brits pictured smiling and putting their thumbs up left the hospital and took evacuees to all corners of the UK.

It comes as cleaners wearing protective clothing were pictured inside the Ritchie Street Health Centre this afternoon after the surgery closed abruptly.

The scare came after it emerged that London’s first coronavirus patient took herself to A&E in an Uber on Sunday and walked into a public area of the hospital.

Uber today confirmed the driver’s account has been suspended as a precaution, in hope of quashing the fears of thousands of users of the app.

But health chiefs say the driver does not need to be tested because they did not have close ‘sustained contact’ on the less than 15-minute journey.

The woman, who contracted coronavirus in China, ‘self-presented’ at Lewisham Hospital before being sent home to await the results of tests.

She was rushed to St Thomas’s yesterday after her test results returned positive. She is believed to live with family in London and to be in her late 20s or early 30s.

Two Lewisham medics are now in isolation but no patients are believed to have been affected.

In other developments to the outbreak, an overnight surge in cases saw the global total surge to more than 60,000.

A daily record 242 deaths were recorded in China yesterday, while Japan recorded its first death of the virus today in an 80-year-old woman.