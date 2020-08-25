Nearly half of UK parents worried kids’ education will always be behind after Covid-19 – Latest News

A further two in five are worried about their youngster adjusting to their daily routine again after almost six months away from school.

A study of 2,000 mums and dads revealed they think it will take at least three weeks on average before their child is fully settled back into the school routine.

Worryingly, more than one in 10 mums and dads fear it could take up to six weeks for their child to fully settle back into school – half an entire term.

Nearly half of parents think their children’s education will always be behind following months of disruption caused by Covid-19.

While 19 per cent think they will struggle with motivation, and a third are expecting their child to be exhausted upon their return to education in September.

Two thirds of parents feel optimistic about their child seeing their friends and 60 per cent like the fact they will once again have structured lessons during the day.

But despite their fears, a quarter also feel positive about September and 22 per cent are excited to see kids return to education.

The research, which was commissioned by Collins, also found 31 per cent of parents feel apprehensive and nervous about their child going back to school.

“Learning resources such as practice workbooks and revision guides have a great role to play as children get back up to speed.

“What this year has underlined is what a societal cornerstone schools are and how dedicated teachers are to the education and care of their pupils, and I think parents’ fears will be allayed quite quickly once term is underway.

Lee Newman, education publisher at Collins, said: “This September will see a return to school like no other, and parents are understandably anxious about how their children will cope during the transition – it’s uncharted territory for everyone.

“Parents can use them to model positive attitudes toward learning, they can be used

informally to recap prior learning; and they provide a great confidence boost as students’ progress through the materials.”

Half of parents think their children’s social skills will have been affected after months away from the playground and classroom.

But while 23 per cent worry their youngster feels nervous about going back to school, 35 per cent think they are also excited.

Other top worries around the return to school include the risk of their child catching Covid-19 (38 per cent), finding a five-day week difficult (27 per cent) and struggling academically (33 per cent).

Seven in 10 also think they are excited to see their friends again.

Playing games during break time (26 per cent), seeing their favourite teachers (22 per cent) and learning their preferred subjects (27 per cent) are things parents believe children are most looking forward to.