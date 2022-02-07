Neighbors are shocked as a fire thug returns to the flat he torched following his early release from prison.

Neighbors are shocked as a fire thug returns to the flat he torched after an early release from prison.

After serving half of his prison sentence for setting fire to his East Kilbride apartment after neighbors complained about loud music, Eric Black has been allowed to return to his home.

According to the Daily Record, they only found out about the 32-year-old’s return to his East Kilbride flat three weeks ago.

Now they’re afraid of living in the same high-rise as the thug who set fire to his house after they reported him for playing loud music.

Following the blaze at Drury Lane Court on June 7, Black was sentenced to 15 months in prison last October.

He had threatened to set the place on fire, then torched his bedding and other items, according to the Hamilton Sheriff Court.

“It’s shocking,” one neighbor commented.

We didn’t find out until three weeks ago, and we’ve been trying to prevent him from returning since then.

“Families with children were offered to leave their homes and pose as homeless so that they could be placed in temporary flats elsewhere.”

“That hasn’t been offered to the other neighbors.”

According to sources at South Lanarkshire Council, the council had no choice but to allow him to return.

“He is a council tenant with a legal right to return to his home,” one person said.

“The council is working closely with key partners, including Police Scotland, to closely manage and monitor concerns raised at Drury Lane Court,” a council spokesperson said.