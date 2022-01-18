Fences that added common land to neighbors’ gardens have been ordered to be demolished in Glasgow.

Fences that encroached on common land have been ordered to be demolished by neighbors in Glasgow.

Residents have appealed to the Scottish Government, claiming that the land is littered.

The city council of Glasgow has ordered two Glasgow neighbors to fence off common land that they claimed as part of their gardens.

Calton residents claim that the stinky land was littered, and that they attempted to contact authorities to resolve the problem.

Glasgow City Council ordered the residents of 12 and 6 Edmonton Terrace to demolish the fences that surrounded the property in question.

However, they have filed an appeal with the Scottish Government, claiming that the council’s enforcement notice “exceeds what is necessary to remedy the alleged breach,” and that the fence removal “exceeds what is necessary to remedy the alleged breach.”

According to the council notice, “unauthorized erection of boundary fencing to annex common land and integrate into garden” occurred at both addresses.

It demanded that the homeowners “remove the unauthorised boundary fencing and restore the area enclosed by this fencing to open space common land.”

However, law firm Gillespie Macandrew, which represents Peter and Elizabeth Cairns of 12 Edmonton Terrace and Jill Phillip of number 6, argued that lowering the fence height to one metre would solve the problem.

In an appeal statement, the agent said, “While the council is correct that common land has been annexed (not a planning consideration), there were good reasons for this.”

The commons were neglected.

The Appellants attempted but failed to contact the factors.

“The Appellants were unable to enjoy their property due to the odor emanating from the strip of common land.”

Garbage and dog feces littered the area, making it a health hazard.

Despite my best efforts to contact the Council for assistance, no one responded.”

One of the reasons for taking enforcement action, according to the council, is that the “unauthorized boundary” fencing “exceeds one metre in height and is subject to planning legislation.”

According to the statement, “the erection of the fencing and annexing of common land is considered to set an unwelcome precedent in the neighborhood.”

In response to this concern, the agent said, “Fundamentally, this would be a boundary dispute between the Appellants and the owner of the annexed land.”

The narrowing, according to the council, is due to the annexation of common land.

