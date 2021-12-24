New%20Year%20hopes%20are%20raised%20as%20restrictions%20are%20made%20%27less%20likely%27%20for%20Omicron%20sufferers,%20who%20are%2070%20less%20likely%20to%20require%20hospitalization.

The NEW YEAR could be SAVED with “less likely” restrictions, as Omicron sufferers are up to 70% less likely to require hospitalization.

According to government sources, a package of Covid restrictions being implemented right after Christmas “doesn’t look as likely as it once did.”

However, Boris Johnson and Number 10 are keeping their options open, saying that if necessary, Parliament will be called back next week to enact legislation.

Omicron is milder than other strains, according to a slew of positive studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of Brits, preventing the need for any new restrictions.

The “working assumption” among key Whitehall figures, according to sources, was that Boris would defer ordering new restrictions until after December 25.

After studies revealed Omicron to be less severe than previously thought, another insider told the Telegraph that a package of restrictions “doesn’t look as likely as it did.”

It comes after Health Secretary Sajid Javid praised the good news, telling families that they can enjoy their Christmas without fear of tougher restrictions for the time being.

As millions cut back on contacts so they can be with loved ones for Christmas, Downing Street believes there is room for cautious optimism.

“There is currently nothing to justify more restrictions,” a government source said, “but we are keeping it under constant review.”

“Rather than acting prematurely and out of proportion, it’s better to wait for the data and be certain of the need to be tougher.”

Meanwhile, new research suggesting that Omicron is less likely to cause serious illness than the Delta variant provides a “glimmer of Christmas hope,” according to a senior health official.

“There is a glimmer of Christmas hope in the findings that we published yesterday,” Dr Jenny Harries said, “but we are definitely not at the point where we could downgrade that serious threat.”

Yesterday, there were a total of 119,789 new Covid cases, bringing the total number of Omicron infections to 90,906.

Nearly a quarter of a million more cases have been reported in the last seven days than the previous week.

However, recent studies have found that the new variant has a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospital admission than Delta.

Figures from the UK Health Security Agency backed up reports from Imperial College London…

