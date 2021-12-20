New calls have been made to reduce Covid’s isolation to seven days, citing concerns that current rules will cripple the economy.

New calls have been made to reduce Covid’s isolation to seven days, citing concerns that the current rules will cripple the economy.

EXPERTS are advocating for a change in self-isolation rules that would limit the economic impact of Covid.

According to current law, you must self-isolate for 10 days after the onset of your symptoms or a positive test result.

However, if ministers follow the advice of one of Britain’s top Covid scientists, this could be cut to just seven days.

It would relieve strains on the UK workforce, which has been affected by the Omicron Covid wave, which has sent large numbers of employees into isolation.

According to the British Medical Association, as many as 50,000 employees could be infected with Covid and forced to self-isolate by Christmas Day.

With significant shortages in emergency services, ministers are focusing on new plans to impose new Covid restrictions on Britons, such as prohibiting indoor socializing.

According to research, cutting the self-isolation window is safe, according to Prof Neil Ferguson, a senior adviser to the Government on the Sage panel.

It would give the infected person the green light to go free as long as they took lateral flow tests every day and had a negative result by day seven.

“I think it’s always a tradeoff between effectiveness of those things and people’s adherence to them,” the Imperial College London modeller said on BBC Radio 4 Today on Saturday when asked about changing the rule.

“I believe that if it could be combined with lateral flow testing – that is, testing negative to release, which was looked at a few months ago, even a year ago in terms of these rules – all of the modeling and analysis would suggest that it would not significantly reduce the effectiveness of the measures.”

“You have a slightly larger impact on the effectiveness of the measures if it’s just a simple change of 10 to seven days with no testing.”

At the start of the pandemic, the period of self-isolation was 14 days.

However, it was reduced to ten days in December 2020.

People are most infectious when they first show symptoms, according to research.

Only a small percentage of Covid patients would still be capable of passing the virus on to others at the end of infection, so fourteen days was not justified.

According to MailOnline, “people are most infectious in the first five days, after which time infectiousness falls.” Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, said, “People are most infectious in the first five days, after which time infectiousness falls.”

“After three days, some people are no longer infectious, so keeping them in a cage is pointless.”

“Isolating people when they are no longer infectious for ten days will…

