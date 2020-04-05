New clinics for the evaluation and screening of COVID-19

HEALTH. Since Friday, four new designated assessment clinics have been officially opened in the Chaudière-Appalaches region. They are responsible for conducting the medical evaluation of any patient with symptoms of influenza-like illness, gastroenteritis or symptoms associated with COVID-19.

These clinics, accessible only by appointment by calling 1 877 644-4545, are located in Thetford Mines (Day activity center in intellectual disability and autism spectrum disorder), Beauceville (CLSC and CHSLD) , Lévis (Center Paul-Gilbert, Charny sector) and Montmagny (outpatient clinic of the hospital).

They therefore replace the self-service screening locations that were created a few weeks ago. “We are entering another phase that becomes necessary with the increase in the presence of the disease,” explains Dr. Annie Tremblay, assistant director of professional services at the Integrated Health and Social Services Center of Chaudière-Appalaches (CISSS-CA) . They allow screening according to the new criteria, but also the consultation of people who need to be evaluated, but who do not require care in an emergency. We want very sick patients to have very quick access to the emergency room. “

These clinics had been running for the past week. The CISSS-CA finally received confirmation from the Ministry of Health of these designated sites on March 27. Staff have since started training to make sure everything is ready during the official announcement on April 3.

“The current objective is really to ensure that people with symptoms compatible with those of COVID-19 are seen in the designated centers so that our medical clinics can receive clients who do not have these symptoms and to limit the spread in the population ”, underlines Dr Marc-Yves Bergeron, head of the Regional Department of General Medicine of Chaudière-Appalaches.

He adds that it is important to understand that the entire population, including orphaned clients, is welcome in designated assessment clinics.

Dr. Annie Tremblay clarified that this is a hot and cold corridor that the CISSS-CA is establishing by avoiding the intersection of people who have the disease or are in the process of developing it and those who have other health problems. “This is why GMFs can accommodate people who do not have symptoms of COVID-19, whether they are registered or not. Orphan patients needing medical advice unrelated to the virus can contact the GMF near them. It is important that everyone stays on their territory, for example those of Thetford stay in Thetford. “

According to Dr. Bergeron, in the Chaudière-Appalaches region, the disease is not very developed there, but the CISSS-CA takes all means, like this one, to limit the spread.

Dr. Tremblay advises people to follow Prime Minister François Legault’s instructions to the letter to keep people healthy. Finally, despite all the questions regarding the accessibility of protective equipment, she ensures that the staff of the designated clinics have everything necessary to work safely. There is also someone dedicated to disinfecting the premises, non-stop, during opening hours.