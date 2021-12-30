New data shows that the Covid outbreak is slowing, but boosters are still needed to combat the ‘alarming’ increase in infection rates among people aged 55 to 75.

New data shows that the Covid outbreak is slowing, but boosters are still needed to combat the ‘alarming’ increase in infection rates among 55-75-year-olds.

Coronavirus infections are slowing down, according to new data, despite an increase in Omicron cases among the elderly.

However, experts have warned that there has been an alarming increase in cases among Britons aged 55 to 75, which could put the NHS under strain.

In the UK, Omicron has replaced the Delta variant as the cause of 90% of cases.

It comes as a slew of studies show Omicron is milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

Infections are slowing in the 0-55 age groups, according to data from the ZOE Symptom Tracker app.

“The number of daily new symptomatic Covid cases is more than double what it was this time last year, and we are just a day or two away from hitting over 200,000,” said Dr Claire Steves, scientist on the ZOE Covid Study app and reader at King’s College London.

“However, the exponential growth in cases appears to have slowed, and the rise is now more consistent.”

“Hospitalization rates are thankfully lower than they were at this time last year, but they remain high, particularly in London.

“According to the ZOE data, cases are still on the rise in 55-75 year olds, so it’s likely that more hospital admissions will occur in the New Year.”

According to the data, there are currently 192,290 new daily symptomatic Covid cases in the UK, up 33% from 144,284 reported last week.

Despite the fact that millions of people have been vaccinated against Covid-19, data shows that there are currently 78,748 new symptomatic cases every day in the jabbed population in the United Kingdom.

This represents a 40% increase over the 56,346 new daily cases reported last week.

The rise in cases among the vaccinated population demonstrates why it’s critical to get your booster vaccine.

Two doses aren’t enough to protect you from Omicron, and ministers and health experts alike have praised the boosters as the best way to combat the virus.

The data shows that many people who contract Omicron experience symptoms similar to those of a common cold.

